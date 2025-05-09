Jeeno Thitikul shares her take on LPGA’s new incoming commissioner

Jeeno Thitikul shared her views on the LPGA’s new incoming commissioner amid the Mizuho Americas Open. Thitikul is playing at the Liberty National Golf Club for the $3 million LPGA event hosted by Michelle Wie West from May 8 to 11. Following the first round of the tournament, Thitikul talked about the new commissioner.
Thitikul said in the press conference that she had a good time on the Tour, but it's now time for better leadership (via ASAP Sports):
“Obviously what we have on the Tour now, it's good. I won't be able to see like any problem with it yet to be honest because I'm the person who enjoyed everything. I'm not really complaining on things much. I think everything has been good. We just need some leadership to be like, hey, we have to do this. I just trying to find a good commissioner to leading in a good way. That's pretty much I need.”
Thitikul talked about her first-round experience at the Mizuho Americas Open:
“I think my putter working well, better than Chevron week. I mean, been struggling with the putter on the Chevron week, final. But it's just not me. Everyone, I think the green was so tough on that week. We're here, hit it good, too, and also making the putts. Also get a lucky draw on the morning because it's not really windy had the morning.”
Jeeno Thitikul also shared that she took a week off after the Chevron Championship to not stress out and to work on her hand-eye coordination. Thitikul is leading the event with 8-under in total. She's two shots ahead of Celine Boutier and Choi Hye-jin.
How did Jeeno Thitikul perform in the 2025 season?
Jeeno Thitikul last played at the Chevron Championship, where she fnished T24 with an even-par. Her best finish was a T2 at the HSBC Women's World Championship and a T3 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Here's a list of all Jeeno Thitikul's 2025 performances so far:
2025 LPGA Tournaments
- Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Course): T3, 68-64-69-66, 267 (-21)
- HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T2, 71-72-66-70, 279 (-9)
- Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course: T12, 69-73-68-74, 284 (-4)
- Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T4, 68-64-70-66, 268 (-20)
- JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the El Caballero Country Club: T9, 68-67-68-69, 272 (-16)
- The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: T24, 71-75-71-71, 288 (E)
- Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T1, 64, 64 (-8)