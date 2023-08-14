Jeev Milkha Singh holds Top-10 Spot amidst Thrilling second round at Legend Tour Trophy

Jeev Milkha Singh, an esteemed figure in Indian golf, demonstrated unwavering skill on the greens. He secured a notable position in the Top-10, even amidst a challenging second round at the renowned Legend Tour Trophy.

Commencing the second round in a promising Tied-sixth position, Jeev Milkha Singh swiftly secured birdies on the opening holes, propelling his ascent. However, a trio of bogeys between the 10th and 14th holes temporarily halted his momentum.

The 51-year-old golf legend from India managed a late-stage recovery with a crucial birdie on the 17th hole, restoring his score to even par.

With a total of 4-under 144, he confidently held onto a Tied-ninth spot as he approached the final round at the distinguished Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

Jeev Milkha Singh's recent performance attests to his consistent form, as he previously clinched a commendable T-14 position at the Senior Open held at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

Following this, he demonstrated his prowess by securing a remarkable fifth-place finish at the JCB Championships, a tournament abbreviated to 36 holes due to adverse weather conditions.

Jeev Milkha Singh remains deeply involved in both the European and Japanese Senior Tours, as well as participating in a multitude of events on the Asian Tour. His unwavering passion and golfing expertise continue to shine on the course.

As the Legend Tour Trophy progresses, golf enthusiasts and fans eagerly anticipate Jeev Milkha Singh's performance in the upcoming rounds, acknowledging his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Joakim Haeggman takes commanding lead at Legend Tour Trophy

In the ongoing Legend Tour Trophy, Sweden's Joakim Haeggman has maintained his impressive performance, shooting a commendable four-under-par round of 68.

Haeggman surged into the lead with a total of 10-under after two rounds, edging ahead of his closest competitor, Scotsman Greig Hutcheon. Hutcheon trails by a mere one shot, maintaining a strong position at 9-under.

Not far behind, a trio of golfers—Welsh duo Stephen Dodd and Bradley Dredge and Italian Emanuele Canonica—are positioned at eight-under par, just two shots off the lead.

Haeggman's consistent form has been marked by a total of twelve birdies across both rounds, showcasing his command over the course.

Hutcheon's matching round of 68 has firmly placed him in contention as the primary challenger to Haeggman's lead. On the other hand, the trio of Dodd, Dredge, and Canonica, though slightly off their best, remains well within striking distance.

As the tournament heads into its final day, the stage is set for an intense battle for supremacy. The players are poised to make their moves, and the outcome is anyone's guess.