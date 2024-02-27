Jeff Overton, former Ryder Cup member, qualifies for 2024 Cognizant Classic at PGA National

Jeff Overton recently qualified for the Cognizant Classic, which will be held at PGA National Golf Club from February 29-March 3. He earned a spot in the ever-growing and impressive field by a -6 showing at the Monday Qualifier at Tesoro Club. This is certainly a big achievement for Overton, who struggled with his health for years.

Overton started grappling with a back injury that sidelined him from golf from 2017 to 2022. While he has been playing sparingly since then, he hasn't participated in many Major events.

The American didn't play on the PGA Tour last year, instead stayed on the Korn Ferry Tour to work his way back. He said via Golf Magic back then:

"My game is there. Now I have to get my health back."

Overton is a veteran golfer and a former member of the US Ryder Cup team. In 2010, he had a terrific year that resulted in a berth with the side, which was a slight victory for the Europeans.

Ironically, that was the debut of Rickie Fowler on the US team as well. Both of them made history as the first Ryder Cup players to be included in the roster without a PGA Tour win under their belts.

Fowler has gone on to record six wins, his most recent breaking a four-year drought, while Overton struggled with injuries and has yet to achieve that goal.

Overton was pleased to make his return to the tour and has a track record of performing well at the Cognizant Classic. He said (via The Palm Beach Post):

"I feel like I’ve been playing really good golf lately. The game of golf is so competitive; there’s so many great players. It's really hard to get an opportunity anymore."

Rory McIlroy is among the competitors Jeff Overton will face at the tournament with the Northern Irishman being the current favorite in betting odds to win.

Can Jeff Overton win 2024 Cognizant Classic?

Since Jeff Overton just qualified for the event, there are no betting odds available for him to win the 2024 Cognizant Classic just yet.

Jeff Overton is back on the PGA Tour

That said, it's hard to envision Overton being atop the list. He faces steep competition and it's difficult to imagine him having better odds than these players (via CBS Sports):

Rory McIlroy +600

Cameron Young +2200

Russell Henley +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Min Woo Lee +3000

J.T. Poston +3000

Tom Kim +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Byeong Hun An +3500

Eric Cole +3500

Rasmus Højgaard +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Matthieu Pavon +4500

Corey Conners +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Chris Kirk +4500

Daniel Berger +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500.

Expect Jeff Overton to be a long shot to win his first-ever PGA Tour event, but as history has shown, unexpected outcomes are always possible.