Jena Sims' adorable moment with son Crew at the Augusta National

Jena Sims shared adorable moments with her son Crew as she travelled to Augusta National with him to cheer for her husband, Brooks Koepka. She often posts life-related posts on her social media handles, including pictures with Crew on her trips and other places.

This week, after Sims travelled to the Masters Tournament venue, she shared a few snaps of her son on her Instagram story before the main tournament began.

Jena Sims' Instagram story (@jenamsims)

Even Koepka shared six pictures at the Augusta National with Crew. One showed Crew's back with ‘Koepka’ written and Koepka swinging his irons. Another was a complete family picture, and Koepka with Crew on his shoulders in a third. The father-son moments were captioned:

“An ace at Augusta. A lifetime memory with my Crew. That's a forever kind of day.”

The LIV Golfer's last tournament was Miami, where he finished at T18 with a score of 4-over 220. Before that, he played at Singapore and Hong Kong landing at T2 and T35 with scores of 12-under 201 and 5-under 205. In Adelaide and Riyadh, he finished at T7 and T33, 6-under 210 and 5-under 211, respectively.

Jena Sims shared snippets of the 2024 Masters Tournament on social media

Jena Sims shared 10 photos of last year's Masters Tournament on social media on April 11, 2024. She similarly attended the Major tournament with Crew last year to cheer for her husband. In the post, the first picture was a photo of three of them, and the second picture showed Crew sitting on the greens with Koepka's name tag on his back while Koepka was swinging his club.

The third photo was a family picture, and the fourth picture was of Crew. The fifth picture was a family photo, and the sixth photo showed Koepka kissing his son. The memorandum had four more pictures, and the post was captioned:

“Caddy for his daddy @themasters par 3, get better every year.”

Last year, Brooks Koepka finished at T45 with a score of 9 over 297. The four rounds saw 73, 73, 76, and 75, respectively.

