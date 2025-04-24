Jena Sims celebrates ‘girls night’ donned in all black

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, enjoyed a girls' night out to celebrate her friend's birthday. The American model, who is active on social media, is best known for posting about fashion and her day-to-day life.
On Wednesday, April 23, Sims shared a picture of her in a glamorous black outfit on Instagram. She was out for a party to celebrate her friend Lindy Aguirre's birthday.
"Girls night celebrating @lindybaguire bdayyyyy," Sims wrote in the IG Story.
Sims posted a mirror selfie of herself. She wore a black crop top paired with a matching pencil skirt and all-black sandals.
In another Instagram story, Jena Sims posted a picture of her friend from the birthday party.
Jena Sims' dresses often make the headlines. Earlier this month, she was making waves on the internet for her 30-day golf outfit series for the Masters.
Her husband, Brooks Koepka, competed in the first Major of the year, held from April 10 to 13, and ahead of that, she created an Instagram fashion series. For 30 days straight, Jena Sims shared her outfit suggestions for the Major.
Sims even attended the Masters' popular Par 3 contest with her husband and their son, Crew. On April 14, she posted a slew of pictures of her Masters' outing along with the caption:
"We always have your back"
For the Masters Par 3 contest, Jena Sims donned an all-white outfit with "Koepka" written on the back. The little Crew also twinned with her mother in a matching outfit.
Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka had a tough time on the greens at the 2025 Masters. He started the tournament with a round of 74 and then played the next round of 75 and missed the cut.
The American golfer has some impressive finishes in the Major, however, it was his third time he missed the cut. The five-time Major winner has so far competed at the Masters ten times and made the cut seven times. He was the runner-up in the tournament two times, in 2019 and 2023.
Jena Sims shared a glimpse of her SI Swimsuit photoshoot
On Wednesday, Jena Sims shared a slew of pictures from her glamorous photoshoot for the SI Swimsuit in Bermuda on Instagram. She did the photoshoot amidst the water in picturesque locations.
Jena Sims has been in modeling since her teenage days and has won numerous pageant titles. She is the winner of Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager 2004 and a year later was crowned as Miss Junior National Teenager. She also won the Miss Teen USA in 2007.