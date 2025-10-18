Jena Sims dons $111 mini dress ahead of the SI Swimsuit event

Jena Sims is a model by profession. She has been featured in the SI Swimsuit magazine and often uploads pictures from photoshoots with them. Recently, she wore an $111 red mini dress before an SI Swimsuit event in Austin, Texas.The dress was from the brand Park &amp; Fifth, called the Aria mini dress. Sims shared pictures in that attire on her Instagram handle, and the dress had red &amp; white checkered patterns. To complete her look, she paired the dress with white shoes and golden earrings from the brand Hillbetty.Here's the picture of Sims’ dress on her Instagram story:Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)The SI Swimsuit’s Instagram page also shared Sims’ photos in her new attire on their social media page. They captioned it:&quot;Beep beep Austin, we have arrived&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims is continuing her second year in the SI Swimsuit magazine in the 2025 season. She got selected for the SI Swimsuit magazine through the 2023 Swim Search, and 2024 was her first season with the fashion magazine.Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, flaunted her SI Swimsuit award on social mediaBrooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, received an award called the Rookie of the Year for her 2024 contributions in the SI Swimsuit magazine. Sims has been a part of several photo shoot projects with the brand, and in 2025, the 36-year-old received an award for her hard work.The SI Swimsuit's Instagram page shared a clip of the award ceremony, where Sims could be seen taking the award. In the post, they tagged Sims and wrote a caption that read:&quot;Serving looks and taking titles 😉 @jenamsims is your 2024 #SISwimsuit Rookie of the Year&quot;Before this, in May, Sims shared a post writing about her hard work at the fashion magazine. She shared a few photos from her SI Swimsuit shoots in the Instagram post and wrote:&quot;I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team&quot;A few days back, Sims also collaborated with Katie Austin for a workout series launched by the SI Swimsuit.