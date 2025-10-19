Jena Sims dons all black outfit as she gets posing with the ‘girls’

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, donned an all black outfit as she posed with her girls. Sims often shares pictures and videos of her photoshoots and the events she attends. Recently, she went to an event by Sports Illustrated and decked up in black attire for the same.

In the outfit, she wore a black bodysuit, paired with a black crop top, along with a full sheer skirt. A red rose was pinned to her skirt to complete the look, along with black heels.

Sims uploaded an event clip on her Instagram handle, and in the post, she posed with her two girls, one of whom wore a black leather dress with a leather jacket, and another was wearing red leather shorts with a brown leather top, along with a jacket. Here's the SS of the post:

Jena Sims with her girls ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Earlier this year, Sims also started a new skincare regimen for her SI Swimsuit appearances. She even uploaded a social media post regarding the same.

Jena Sims leveled up her skincare game before the SI Swimsuit week

Jena Sims paced up her skincare routine with an advanced regimen called the Radiesse before the SI Swimsuit week. She uploaded a video of her visit to the Radiesse center on her Instagram handle, and with the post, she wrote a caption mentioning how the treatment helped her with wrinkles and folds.

She also added in the post that it could help somebody with jawline loss as well. Her words in the post read:

“Ahead of this year’s @si_swimsuit Swim Week, I wanted to level up my skincare. My provider suggested getting treated with Radiesse weeks ahead, so that I would be show ready!...RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour in adults over the age of 21.”

Sims continued to share about the precautionary measures before choosing Radiesse. She mentioned that people with severe allergies should avoid this. She added that the aftermath of the treatment included bruising, redness, and more. She said:

“Do not use RADIESSE…if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders, or a known hypersensitivity to lidocaine or aesthetics of the amide type. Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects…include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection.”

Sims is continuing her second year in the SI Swimsuit magazine in the 2025 season. She got selected for the fashion magazine through the 2023 Swim Search and received an award called the Rookie of the Year for her 2024 contributions in the magazine.

