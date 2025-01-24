Jena Sims flaunts 'sneaky see-through' manicure in latest post

Golfer Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims recently flaunted her "sneaky see-through sheer" manicure. Sims, who regularly shares about her life, posted the beauty and self-care update on her Instagram account.

In the Instagram Story, Sims showed a close-up of her freshly done nails in a vibrant pink manicure. She showed her hand near the car's steering wheel with the background of a line of cars in a possible traffic scenario. Along with her manicure, her diamond ring is also visible in the story.

She also tagged her salon HaliD Salon & Nailspa (@halidsalon) and nail artist Lina Do (@lynnziggy) and wrote:

"Been into sheer manicures lately - sneaky see thru (nail polish emoji)"

A sheer manicure is a type of nail style where the polish is semi-transparent.

Jena Sims flaunts 'sneaky see-through' manicure (Credits: @jenamsims/Instagram)

The American model is committed to beauty and self-care so much so that she has invested in two beauty brands, DIBS Beauty and Personal Day. Jena Sims has been married to Brooks Koepka for more than two years and the duo share a one-year-old son Crew who was born in July 2023.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims shares her highlights from 2024 on her Instagram

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims recently shared her highlights of each month from 2024 in an Instagram post. She captioned the post:

"2024 Highlights 1/2: Professional edit (sparkles emoji)"

Sims started the year by launching Dibs Beauty eyeshadow in January and was also the face of its launch campaign. In February, she co-hosted an XM Radio Show during Super Bowl week for Sports Illustrated. In the picture, she shared she could be seen with her co-hosts on a professional SiriusXM set.

In March, she hosted a non-profit event for her organization "Pageant of Hope" in Jupiter for the third straight year. In April, the 36-year-old raised funds for a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital of Georgia during the Masters tournament.

In May, she celebrated her rookie year by promoting the 60th Anniversary of Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit magazine. She also participated in Miami Swim Week for the second year in a row on the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Further, she filmed for the Open Championship in July. Brooks Koepka tied for 45th at the tournament. In August, she launched Palm Beach’s first Inclusive Cheer Camp. In September, she attended the Toronto Film Festival and in October, she attended the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. In November, she celebrated her growing entrepreneurial portfolio and wrote:

"November: Celebrating the launch of the 2nd beauty brand I invested in, Personal Day"

Jena Sims hails from Georgia and also won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. Sims has acted in several films like Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. Further, she also runs a nonprofit organization Pageant of Hope, meant for children facing challenges.

