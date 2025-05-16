Jena Sims flaunts "today's fit" as she prepares to head to SI Swimsuit's Social Club

Jena Sims is the wife of a professional golfer, but is famous in her own right. The Georgia native was a model and actress long before she married Brooks Koepka.

That part of her life came into full focus this week, as the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue came out. Sims was featured in this year's issue and also won SI Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year award. After the launch, Sims was in town for the publication's Social Club gathering.

Jena Sims showed off her outfit for the day for the Swimsuit Edition party (Instagram/jenamsims)

Ahead of her appearance at the event, Sims captured her outfit of the day and shared a story on Instagram with the following caption:

"Today's fit [at the] SI Swimsuit Social Club."

Brooks Koepka's wife sported a dark, collared shirt with a pattern on the collar. She paired it with shorts that had the same exact pattern.

Sims topped off the outfit with knee-high black boots with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Sims' husband is fighting to make the cut at the PGA Championship. He has a score of five-over as of this writing, having just started his second round. Jhonattan Vegas continues to lead the event with a score of 10-under.

Jena Sims explains why SI Swimsuit is so important

Jena Sims and a host of other models came together for the annual SI Swimsuit Edition. She said when the magazine went live that she worked very hard this second year, but she also gave some insight as to why this is so valuable for her, and it's not all about looking good.

While reflecting on the last few months, Sims wrote on Instagram:

"I worked my a** off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. SI Swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you MJ Day and the SI Swimsuit team."

The physical edition with pictures of Sims and the rest of the models are available now. Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan, and Salma Hayek Pinault were featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 cover.

