Jena Sims gives shoutout to South Florida charity organization's latest event

Jena Sims praised a charity she has supported with a post on social media. The wife of Brooks Koepka, a prominent golfer on LIV Golf now, has done some work with Hannah's Home in South Florida, near where Koepka is from.

Sims was part of a charity fundraiser event in Jupiter, Florida, which is where Tiger Woods also lives. She and others helped raise a ton of money through a car show for the charity.

In the caption, Sims shouted out Hannah's Home of South Florida and said:

"'Cars and Country' raised money for one of my favorite local charities - especially after becoming a mom. Hannah’s Home of South Florida helps single, pregnant, homeless women and their babies overcome adversity, find hope, and learn to live victoriously."

She also noted that the charity provides "vital" resources as well as housing to those women. The charity will also aid in development, including in life skills, academics, careers, parenting, and how to have healthy relationships. Residents are able to live there until their babies turn two.

Sims did not reveal how much money was made, but it was a successful endeavor that did help the foundation. Sims shared several pictures and videos of the guests, entertainers, and more who helped make the evening a success to her 324,000 followers.

Jena Sims reveals turning down Netflix a ton for Full Swing

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka make up arguably the most famous couple in golf. It's a rare couple in which the famous professional golfer isn't necessarily the most famous person in the relationship.

Jena Sims turned down Full Swing (Image via Imagn)

As such, Netflix wanted them to be involved with Full Swing Season 3, which debuted in February on the streaming platform. They were noticeably absent, though. This is because the couple reportedly declined the invite over 30 times.

Netflix even promised that the celebrity couple could have "all the creative control" over the show's depiction of them and their son, but she said on the podcast The Nikki & Brie Show via People:

"I'm like, 'No, we're not doing that.'"

She went on to say:

“I don’t think it’s good for relationships, and Brooks finds it dangerous when people can see sort of the layout of the inside of your home even."

Jena Sims added:

"We’re big on safety, and he’s really big on privacy."

She explained that while she has years of experience with tons of cameras in her face from being a model and actress, her husband, who is still an incredibly famous professional athlete in his own right, does not have that.

Sims joked:

"There's enough cameras in Brooks' face. We don't need another one."

Other golfers like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler were featured on the latest season.

