Jena Sims goes to support her best friend’s event donned in denims 

Jena Sims went to support her best friend’s event, donned in an outfit made of denim cloth. Sims often goes to charities and events to show her support. The model and influencer recently did the same by attending an event organised by her friend Maren McRoberts.

McRoberts shared the clip of Sims on Instagram, and in the clip, Sims could be seen in a denim dress with white boots, a white bag, and a white hat. In the short video, she was holding a glass of liquor and walking away from the camera, flaunting her back. The post carried a caption:

“When your best friends come support your events”

Recently, Sims also launched a ‘Hot Moms Club' on Instagram, and she announced that her 100% commission from it will go to the Best Buddies charity in Palm Beaches. Her words were:

“I have had this idea for so long, at the Hot Moms Club, that [Hot Moms] give back. All moms are hot moms to me and I wanted to donate 100% of my commission to charity and with the Best Buddies friendship walk that just happened I formed my own team for the walk and of course we're the Hot Moms Club.”

Sims founded Pageant of Hope, a charitable foundation for children suffering from serious illness and disabilities. Sims also runs HBBQs ( Has Been Beauty Queens) that follow a similar ideology to Pageant of Hope.

Jena Sims shared about her wedding-like packing for the Masters Tournament

Jena Sims joined the Nikki & Brie show on YouTube to share about her Masters Tournament packing. Sims travelled to Augusta National with the crew for the major event, where Brooks Koepka received an invitation as one of the twelve LIV golfers. Sims shared how much she packed for the tournament in the podcast show. Her words read:

“We joke that the Masters is like a themed wedding that everyone nails the dress code for. You always find, like, you know, there’s always somebody that’s trying to upstage the bride. There’s a few of those popping around. You know, throughout the year, I just think of things for the Masters. Like, I’ve had this “birdie bird” tank top, and I think it’s kind of funny and cheeky to wear. I think about it all year long, and I just kind of hang on to pieces. But to actually pack? Two hours.” ( Time Stamp- 9:06)

Brooks Koepka couldn't make it through the cutline at the Masters event. He scored 74 in the first round with four birdies in total. He shot 75 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and one eagle on hole 15.

