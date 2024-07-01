Jena Sims offers to help a fan pick outfits for The Open Championship after saying she’s the ‘worst’ at packing

Jena Sims will be at the Open Championship in Scotland to support her husband Brooks Koepka. The pair will travel across the pond to play the fourth and final Major of the golf season at Royal Troon. Koepka is set to be in the field barring an unforeseen withdrawal and his wife will be in the crowds cheering him on. She won't be alone.

A fan shared with Sims that she was going to be at the Open Championship too. The fan's father is planning to take her for a 35th birthday, but she has no idea what to wear. The weather is tough to plan for, and the fan sought the help of someone fashionable who's been in the situation before.

Jena Sims' Instagram Stories (@jenamsims)

Sims responded on her Instagram Stories:

Trending

"I am the worst at packing for The Open. It can be 50 and 80 [degrees] in the same day, but I will do my best and make a video this week."

Sims admitted that she's not very good at packing for these sorts of events. Packing for any trip can be challenging since the weather changes and it's hard to note every piece of clothing one might need, but Sims said she'll do her best for this one.

The actress/model will also share the information with all of her Instagram followers so that everyone who sees it will be able to pack a little better and perhaps be a little more stylish as they watch the Open Championship.

How did Jena Sims' husband Brooks Koepka qualify for the Open Championship?

Since Jena Sims' husband Brooks Koepka is on LIV Golf, it's much harder for him to qualify for any Major championship. There are still plenty of ways, but the most common method (OWGR rank) is essentially out of the question.

Brooks Koepka - Getty Images

Nevertheless, Koepka hasn't missed a Major since moving off the PGA Tour. The Open Championship won't be his first miss either. He has qualified a couple of different ways, but largely because he's a recent Major champion.

The Open allows the past few champions from other Majors to play. The past 10 Open champions, five Masters champions, five PGA Championship winners and five US Open winners get in.

Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship, effectively guaranteeing a spot in the Open Championship for the five years following that. If he wins another Major, it will continue extending his qualification for the Open and other Majors.

If he fails to qualify in any of the standard ways in the future, it is also possible to make it in by sponsor exemption. Since Jena Sims' husband is one of the most talented and well-known golfers in the world, he might end up with one if everything else fails.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback