Jena Sims poses in $140 bikini as she makes 'last call' for her golf collection

Jena Sims posed in a $140 swimsuit as she made the last call for her golf attire collection. Besides being the wife of ace golfer Brooks Koepka and Crew’s mother, Sims is a model and fashionista by profession. Recently, she shared Lain Snow's golf swimwear and dresses in an Instagram post.Sims shared 16 pictures of the Lain Snow outfits on Instagram on Wednesday, August 20. In the first photo, she wore the Bermuda Triangle Top-Spill the Tee Black from the brand, available in different sizes on Lain Snow’s official site. The swimwear, worth $140 (via the brand's official site), was black with multi-color prints and a white border. The pair's features included a black background with white trim and matching black or neon shades with no padding and adjustable straps. Sims also paired the attire with neon and white shoes.The other pictures in the post also showed Sims in a green outfit, a pink swimsuit with black and white stripes, and a green dress with white stripes bordered by a pink hem. The post was made with a caption, reading:“On the back 9 now, last call for my @lainsnow golf swimsuits and dresses!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in the month, Jena Sims shared pictures on Instagram of herself wearing similar outfits from Lain Snow. She has also participated in SI Swimsuit photoshoots in the past, and she received an award in 2025 for being the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie. Sims was primarily selected for the magazine in 2023 in the SI Swim Search.Jena Sims upped her skincare game for the SI Swimsuit week Before the SI Swimsuit week, Jena Sims took her skincare to the next level by incorporating Radiesse in her routine. She was treated for it and shared her experience on her Instagram handle. In the post, she outlined the safety measures before taking up Radiesse.“IMPORTANT RADIESSE® and RADIESSE® (+) SAFETY INFORMATION RADIESSE® and RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour… Do not use RADIESSE and RADIESSE (+) if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders,” the post read.“Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE or RADIESSE (+) include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects,” it added.Jena Sims lastly mentioned that RADIESSE treatment could only be availed of with a prescription and that one should cross-check with the provider to see if the treatment was proper for the individual. Sims added that one should look at the patient guidelines before opting for this type of treatment.