  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jena Sims poses in $140 bikini as she makes 'last call' for her golf collection

Jena Sims poses in $140 bikini as she makes 'last call' for her golf collection

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 20, 2025 04:52 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn
Jena Sims- Source: Imagn library

Jena Sims posed in a $140 swimsuit as she made the last call for her golf attire collection. Besides being the wife of ace golfer Brooks Koepka and Crew’s mother, Sims is a model and fashionista by profession. Recently, she shared Lain Snow's golf swimwear and dresses in an Instagram post.

Ad

Sims shared 16 pictures of the Lain Snow outfits on Instagram on Wednesday, August 20. In the first photo, she wore the Bermuda Triangle Top-Spill the Tee Black from the brand, available in different sizes on Lain Snow’s official site. The swimwear, worth $140 (via the brand's official site), was black with multi-color prints and a white border. The pair's features included a black background with white trim and matching black or neon shades with no padding and adjustable straps. Sims also paired the attire with neon and white shoes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The other pictures in the post also showed Sims in a green outfit, a pink swimsuit with black and white stripes, and a green dress with white stripes bordered by a pink hem. The post was made with a caption, reading:

“On the back 9 now, last call for my @lainsnow golf swimsuits and dresses!”
Ad

Earlier in the month, Jena Sims shared pictures on Instagram of herself wearing similar outfits from Lain Snow. She has also participated in SI Swimsuit photoshoots in the past, and she received an award in 2025 for being the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie. Sims was primarily selected for the magazine in 2023 in the SI Swim Search.

Jena Sims upped her skincare game for the SI Swimsuit week

Before the SI Swimsuit week, Jena Sims took her skincare to the next level by incorporating Radiesse in her routine. She was treated for it and shared her experience on her Instagram handle. In the post, she outlined the safety measures before taking up Radiesse.

Ad
“IMPORTANT RADIESSE® and RADIESSE® (+) SAFETY INFORMATION RADIESSE® and RADIESSE® (+) are FDA-approved to smooth moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. RADIESSE (+) is also FDA-approved to improve moderate to severe loss of jawline contour… Do not use RADIESSE and RADIESSE (+) if you have severe allergies with anaphylaxis, known hypersensitivity to any of the components, bleeding disorders,” the post read.
Ad
“Delayed-onset inflammation at the site of injection following illness, infection, vaccinations, or dental procedures is a known side effect of dermal fillers. Common side effects seen in clinical studies of RADIESSE or RADIESSE (+) include bruising, redness, swelling, pain, itching, lumps/bumps at site of injection, difficulty chewing and other local side effects,” it added.

Jena Sims lastly mentioned that RADIESSE treatment could only be availed of with a prescription and that one should cross-check with the provider to see if the treatment was proper for the individual. Sims added that one should look at the patient guidelines before opting for this type of treatment.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More
Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications