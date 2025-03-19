Jena Sims poses in pink designer wear for 11th outfit of her style series

Jena Sims has posed in a pink dress for the 11th wear of her style series. The model and fashionista often posts about her choices on Instagram and recently, she started an outfit series showcasing her choice of attires for the tournament days.

The 11th wear of the series is a pink dress with white and pink shoes and a green bag to pair the outfit. She captioned the post:

“I can't wait to wear this IRL.”

Before this, she wore a blue outfit that consisted of a blue crop top paired with blue shorts along with multi-colored shoes and multi-colored earrings. The entire attire also included a silver sling bag.

She also showcased an outfit that was inspired by the Masters Tournament. The top was full sleeves and crop in the shade of green and the lower was a white skirt paired with a silver bag and white shoes. The post carried the caption:

“More Masters Inspo!”

While Sims is displaying her new outfits, her husband Brooks Koepka finished his last LIV Golf tournament in Singapore last week. He finished at T2 in the event with a score of 12 under 201. Before this, Koepka also played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, the LIV Golf Adelaide and the LIV Golf Riyadh to finish at T35, T7 and T33, respectively.

Jena Sims dressed herself in various Christmas attires

Jena Sims displayed five outfit options on December 24 on her Instagram handle. The first attire was a red top with pink bows and blue slashed denims with a pink bag along with shoes. The attire was named ‘ornament swap with the girls'. The next outfit was a grey dress along with white shoes, black blazer and black socks. The attire was named ‘white elephant party'.

The third outfit was called ‘on the plane' and Sims wore an off-white top paired with an off-white slit skirt, white shoes and a brown bag. The fourth category was called ‘running into your ex' where Sims donned a black dress with a black clutch and stilettos. The last category was called ‘last minute Christmas shopping’ where Sims was seen in a white dress with white boots and a red sling bag.

The post was also captioned:

“There’s fashion and then there’s holiday fashion and SI Swimsuit model @jenasims has absolutely nailed it! ✨💃 The model and non-profit CEO has put together five incredible outfits for various scenarios you may find yourself faced with this holiday season, from traveling to running into your ex while you’re out and about. To shop her perfectly curated holiday lookbook head to the link in our bio. #12DaysOfSwimsuit”

Jena Sims might be in attendance in an upcoming PGA Tour tournament, which is the 2025 Masters Tournament with her husband Brooks Koepka. She was also present with her family at the 2024 edition.

