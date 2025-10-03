  • home icon
  • Jena Sims reacts to Brooks Koepka and son Crew's adorable photos at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Jena Sims reacts to Brooks Koepka and son Crew's adorable photos at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Oct 03, 2025 11:43 GMT
2025 U.S. OPEN - Round One - Source: Getty
Brooks Koepka and Crew Sims Koepka, 2025 U.S. OPEN (Image via Getty)

Brooks Koepka is all set to tee it up at this week's 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Ahead of the prestigious tournament, the professional golfer shared some adorable pictures of himself with his son.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Brooks Koepka posted a series of images from the practice round at the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews. The photo dump that not only left fans in awe but also baby Crew's mother and Koepka's wife, Jena Sims.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model left a comment on the Instagram post that had the LIV Golf star and their son making some memories at St. Andrews. Jena Sims wrote (via Instagram @jenamsims):

"These are just so special!"

Here's a look at what the actress had to say (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Jena Sims reacts to adorable pictures of Brooks Koepka and their son Crew at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)
Jena Sims reacts to adorable pictures of Brooks Koepka and their son Crew at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

The Instagram post featured a series of images from the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship practice round and even some stills in black and white that perfectly captured the wholesome memory.

Here's a look at some shots of Brooks Koepka and his son at the Old Course at St. Andrews (via Instagram @dunhilllinks and @bkoepka):

The Instagram post went viral with over 4,300 likes in less than a day. Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims celebrated their son Crew's second birthday this year on July 27th and have since gone on to make some incredible memories on and off the golf course.

Has Brooks Koepka ever played the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before?

Brooks Koepka has quite a record at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Having played the tournament five times in his career he has posted consecutive finishes in the top ten over his last four appearances.

Here's a look at the former PGA Tour star's record at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (via DP World Tour):

2024

  • Position - T10
  • Prize Money - €83,517.97
  • Scores - 71, 64, 69, 67
  • To Par - 17 under par (271)

2018

  • Position - T7
  • Prize Money - €107,703.60
  • Scores - 70, 72, 65, 72
  • To Par - 9 under par (279)

2015

  • Position - T2
  • Prize Money - €369,050.30
  • Scores - 72, 69, 64, 67
  • To Par - 16 under par (272)

2014

  • Position - T9
  • Prize Money - €79,600.13
  • Scores - 70, 73, 64, 68
  • To Par - 13 under par (275)
2013

  • Position - T50
  • Prize Money - €14,503.22
  • Scores - 69, 66, 70, 73
  • To Par - 10 under par (278)

The 35-year-old seeks to win the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week to claim his eighth career victory on the DP World Tour.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

