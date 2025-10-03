Jena Sims reacts to Brooks Koepka and son Crew's adorable photos at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Brooks Koepka is all set to tee it up at this week's 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Ahead of the prestigious tournament, the professional golfer shared some adorable pictures of himself with his son.The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Brooks Koepka posted a series of images from the practice round at the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews. The photo dump that not only left fans in awe but also baby Crew's mother and Koepka's wife, Jena Sims.The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model left a comment on the Instagram post that had the LIV Golf star and their son making some memories at St. Andrews. Jena Sims wrote (via Instagram @jenamsims):&quot;These are just so special!&quot;Here's a look at what the actress had to say (via Instagram @jenamsims):Jena Sims reacts to adorable pictures of Brooks Koepka and their son Crew at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)The Instagram post featured a series of images from the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship practice round and even some stills in black and white that perfectly captured the wholesome memory.Here's a look at some shots of Brooks Koepka and his son at the Old Course at St. Andrews (via Instagram @dunhilllinks and @bkoepka): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Instagram post went viral with over 4,300 likes in less than a day. Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims celebrated their son Crew's second birthday this year on July 27th and have since gone on to make some incredible memories on and off the golf course.Has Brooks Koepka ever played the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship before?Brooks Koepka has quite a record at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Having played the tournament five times in his career he has posted consecutive finishes in the top ten over his last four appearances.Here's a look at the former PGA Tour star's record at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (via DP World Tour):2024Position - T10Prize Money - €83,517.97Scores - 71, 64, 69, 67To Par - 17 under par (271)2018Position - T7Prize Money - €107,703.60Scores - 70, 72, 65, 72To Par - 9 under par (279)2015Position - T2Prize Money - €369,050.30Scores - 72, 69, 64, 67To Par - 16 under par (272)2014Position - T9Prize Money - €79,600.13Scores - 70, 73, 64, 68To Par - 13 under par (275)2013Position - T50Prize Money - €14,503.22Scores - 69, 66, 70, 73To Par - 10 under par (278)The 35-year-old seeks to win the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week to claim his eighth career victory on the DP World Tour.