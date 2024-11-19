Jena Sims reveals being in ‘team no sleep’ with Brooks Koepka, gives update on sleep schedule

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, revealed her sleeping schedule by sharing a video on her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 19. The SI model welcomed a son, Crew, last year in July, and since then, she has often shared parenting moments and her child’s outings on her social media page.

Jena Sims is very active on the internet and widely known for sharing her fashion choices. On Tuesday, she shared a video just before going to bed, revealing that as Crew is getting his molars, she and Brooks have to wake up the whole night for the little one.

As she hadn't been able to sleep properly at night, she was going to bed at around seven in the evening. Giving an update on her sleeping schedule, Sims said (via Instagram story):

Trending

"Brooks and I are both team no sleep right now. Crew is cutting his molars and he had us both up from 1 am to 5 am last night. So, yes I am going to be right now at 7 pm."

Still from Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims)

Brooks Koepka, who plays on LIV Golf, also has plenty of time to spend with his family these days. The American last played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finished in tenth place and has since been enjoying a break from official golf tournaments.

However, the break will soon come to an end as Koepka will compete at the Showdown, an exclusive made-for-TV golf tournament that will take place in Las Vegas on December 17. He will be playing alongside fellow LIV player Bryson DeChambeau against PGA Tour rivals Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

"A big one was ... discipline" - When Jena Sims revealed the value she wants to instill in her kid

In August this year, Jena Sims opened up about the biggest value she wanted to instill in her kids. Sims appeared on the podcast Little Words Project in which she discussed the Koepka couple's plans on how to raise their kids even before they were pregnant. She said:

"When Brooks and I were even just talking about having kids. We were like what kind of values do we want to instill into him? And a big one was like, discipline, as in discipline, not discipline as in like 'you're in trouble'. But discipline in terms of like on a schedule, working out, working hard, showing up."

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims started dating in 2017 before they tied the knot in June 2022, In July 2023, they welcomed their first child, Crew.

However, Crew was born a few weeks earlier than the expected date and spent some time in the NICU. Sims gave an update on her child's health at that time, saying (via People):

"He's off oxygen (🙏🏻), breathing on his own, he is starting to take a bottle (in very small amounts) otherwise feeding through his nose. He is meeting tiny milestones every day!. Leaving the hospital without your baby is something I wish on no one. It's the hardest thing we've ever done. We have been visiting him as much as possible, and know he's in the absolute best care."

Crew Koepka turned one year old earlier this year and often accompanies his mother on vacations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback