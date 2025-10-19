Jena Sims rocks $625 floral dress at US Grand Prix event in Austin

Jena Sims is in Austin, Texas, this week for the highly anticipated United States Grand Prix. While at the iconic Circuit of the Americas, she stunned in an outfit on the red carpet.Before leaving to walk on the red carpet at a collaborative event with Formula 1, V Magazine, and luxury beauty brand Clarins, she gave fans a peek into her outfit on Instagram. She stunned in a bodycon dress with colorful floral prints from Area.The Hotfix Printed Tulle Long Sleeve Mini Dress features crystal embellishments. The garment, which is 92 percent polyester and 8 percent elastane, was made in Italy and retails for a whopping $625 on the brand's official website.Here's a look at Jena Sims' look for Clarins and V Magazine's Golden Hour Celebration at the Circuit of Americas (via Instagram @jenamsims):Jena Sims stuns in $625 dress from Area for the 2025 US Grand Prix event (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore bold heels to complement the outfit at the United States Grand Prix. She wore the Floral Velvet heels from luxury Italian brand Giuseppe Zanotti. While the fuchsia-colored shoes are sold out, the same model in a black colorway is available on the brand's official website for a whopping $1,550. However, Giuseppe Zanotti currently has a sale that puts the Florant heels on 70 percent off.Jena Sims speaks on why having a baby in the NICU was a blessingJena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed their firstborn child in 2023, a year after getting married. However, since baby boy Crew was stuck in a breech position, the social media sensation had to be rushed to the hospital to deliver the baby six weeks early via C Section.While the circumstances were extreme and resulted in baby Crew spending nearly six weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Sims stated that it was a blessing and a curse.Here's a look at what Jena Sims had to say about Crew Sims Koepka's birth (via Instagram @certoversharer):&quot;I think it was a blessing and a major curse, obviously. But the blessing was that, mentally, I - we weren't ready. I didn't. Obviously, no hospital bag was packed. The nursery wasn't finished. We were so surprised by what just happened. I think having him in the NICU allowed us both to sort of heal, and literally, physically, because I had a C Section. And, I didn't know what that really entailed.&quot;Here's a look at the interview (via Instagram @certoversharer): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile baby Crew is now two years old and thriving, the Koepka family shared some devastating news recently. Jena Sims announced on October 6 that she and Brooks Koepka had lost their pregnancy. She expressed her sorrows in a post on Instagram and revealed that she was well past her first trimester.