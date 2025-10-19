  • home icon
  Jena Sims rocks $625 floral dress at US Grand Prix event in Austin

Jena Sims rocks $625 floral dress at US Grand Prix event in Austin

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:44 GMT
Clarins &amp; V Magazine Golden Hour Celebration During F1 Weekend in Austin, TX - Source: Getty
Jena Sims, Clarins & V Magazine Golden Hour Celebration (Image via Getty)

Jena Sims is in Austin, Texas, this week for the highly anticipated United States Grand Prix. While at the iconic Circuit of the Americas, she stunned in an outfit on the red carpet.

Before leaving to walk on the red carpet at a collaborative event with Formula 1, V Magazine, and luxury beauty brand Clarins, she gave fans a peek into her outfit on Instagram. She stunned in a bodycon dress with colorful floral prints from Area.

The Hotfix Printed Tulle Long Sleeve Mini Dress features crystal embellishments. The garment, which is 92 percent polyester and 8 percent elastane, was made in Italy and retails for a whopping $625 on the brand's official website.

Here's a look at Jena Sims' look for Clarins and V Magazine's Golden Hour Celebration at the Circuit of Americas (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Jena Sims stuns in $625 dress from Area for the 2025 US Grand Prix event (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)
Jena Sims stuns in $625 dress from Area for the 2025 US Grand Prix event (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore bold heels to complement the outfit at the United States Grand Prix. She wore the Floral Velvet heels from luxury Italian brand Giuseppe Zanotti. While the fuchsia-colored shoes are sold out, the same model in a black colorway is available on the brand's official website for a whopping $1,550. However, Giuseppe Zanotti currently has a sale that puts the Florant heels on 70 percent off.

Jena Sims speaks on why having a baby in the NICU was a blessing

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed their firstborn child in 2023, a year after getting married. However, since baby boy Crew was stuck in a breech position, the social media sensation had to be rushed to the hospital to deliver the baby six weeks early via C Section.

While the circumstances were extreme and resulted in baby Crew spending nearly six weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Sims stated that it was a blessing and a curse.

Here's a look at what Jena Sims had to say about Crew Sims Koepka's birth (via Instagram @certoversharer):

"I think it was a blessing and a major curse, obviously. But the blessing was that, mentally, I - we weren't ready. I didn't. Obviously, no hospital bag was packed. The nursery wasn't finished. We were so surprised by what just happened. I think having him in the NICU allowed us both to sort of heal, and literally, physically, because I had a C Section. And, I didn't know what that really entailed."
Here's a look at the interview (via Instagram @certoversharer):

While baby Crew is now two years old and thriving, the Koepka family shared some devastating news recently. Jena Sims announced on October 6 that she and Brooks Koepka had lost their pregnancy. She expressed her sorrows in a post on Instagram and revealed that she was well past her first trimester.

Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

