Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, seeks fans’ advice to decode an emoji. The SI Swimsuit model shared a screenshot of the fans’ comments on her reel on an Instagram story on Monday.People commented a maple leaf emoji on her posts, which baffled the social media star. She shared a picture of the emojis and, in the caption, asked fans to help her know what that emoji means.&quot;Any resident young person wanna explain the leaf emoji?&quot; she wrote.Jena Sims seeks fans’ help decoding emoji on her IG reel/@jenamsims)Sims has received the fans’ replies in her DMs but still cannot figure out the meaning of the emoji. She shared a video on another Instagram story of her talking about it.&quot;No one knows what that means,&quot; Sims said. &quot;I've got more messages from people who are saying, 'When you find out, let me know.' But I don't know. I had maybe four DMs. Some people say Makoyana, but that doesn't make sense on my photo. The math isn't mathing under my photos. Or the fact that it's fall. Maybe it's that, but I don't know.&quot;Jena Sims Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jenamsims)Per Emojipedia, the maple leaf emoji is used to represent leaves in general or could be used to talk about the fall/autumn season. Moreover, it's also used as an emblem of Canada, as the leaf features in the country’s flag.Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, shares her glamorous SI Swimsuit pictureIn an Instagram post on Monday, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a few snaps of her stunning photoshoot for the SI Swimsuit. Earlier this year, the American model had shot for the prestigious magazine in Bermuda, and in a recent post, she shared her snaps and also a few behind-the-scenes activities.Sims posted the first snap in a blue bikini. She posed in a rock cave on sand. She also shared a video of her posing for the photoshoot along with other snaps.&quot;Summer’s not over yet 😉 @si_swimsuit,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, her husband, Brooks Koepka, is enjoying downtime after the completion of the 2025 LIV Golf season last month. He, however, had a disappointing season.The American golfer settled in T33 place in Riyadh, followed by T7 in Adelaide. He was the runner-up at the Singapore event but then struggled with his game. Koepka had a good start to his game at the beginning of the season but then struggled with his game.He settled in T30 place in Mexico City and T47 in the United Kingdom. He settled in 50th place in the Indianapolis event, his worst performance of the season. In the Majors, Koepka only made the cut at the US Open and recorded a T12 place finish.