Jena Sims shares adorable video of Brooks Koepka and their son cheering her on at SI Swim Week rehearsals

Jena Sims shared an adorable video of her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their son Crew cheering for her at the SI Swimsuit rehearsals. Sims often shares glimpses of her SI Swimsuit venture on social media. Recently, Koepka and Crew also went to support the fashionista, as Sims uploaded the family moments on Instagram.

In a video Sims posted on her Instagram account on June 1, she was seen practicing a ramp walk on a poolside, wearing a blue crop top with white shorts. In her practice sessions, she was supported by her husband, Koepka, and son Crew. She also mentioned in the video that the Swim Week show was past Crew’s bedtime, so he came to support her in rehearsals.

The video was captioned with:

“My first year, Crew man was in my belly. Now he's cheering me on from the sidelines. @si_swimsuit year on the runway for Swim Week!!”

Besides supporting his wife, Brooks Koepka isn't playing any tournaments this week. His last tournament was the PGA Championship, where he missed the cutline after two rounds. He also participated in the Masters Tournament and missed the cut line after scoring 74 and 75, respectively.

In the LIV League, Koepka played the LIV Golf Korea as the last tournament and finished in T17 with 5-under. He also played the LIV Golf Mexico City, LIV Golf Miami, and the LIV Golf Singapore to land in T30, T18, and T2 with 1-over, 4-over, and 12-under, respectively.

Jena Sims shared about her hard work for her SI Swimsuit second season

Jena Sims shared eight pictures on Instagram from the SI Swimsuit shooting on May 13 and wrote a caption that described her journey with the fashion magazine and the everyday grind of a SI Swimsuit model. She wrote:

“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team.”

Recently, Jena Sims also received an award for being the SI Swimsuit 2024 rookie. She uploaded a video of the same on Instagram on May 16 and wrote a caption:

“Serving looks and taking titles.”

Jena Sims was selected in the 2023 Swim Search for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue of 2024. She will continue to model for the magazine in 2025 as well.

