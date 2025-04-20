Jena Sims shares a goofy picture with Crew flaunting her beige ‘poolside fit’

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a goofy picture with his one-year-old son, Crew, in a beige outfit. The 36-year-old shared a picture posing in the outfit, which is priced at $111 on the product website.

In an Instagram story she posted on Saturday, April 19, Sims wore a beige two-piece outfit, including a ribbed crop top with a twisted knot and a matching skirt. She completed her look with a turquoise-beaded necklace. She could be seen holding a blue sippy cup in her mouth and had a playful expression.

She could be seen holding her son, who wore a green and white t-shirt and dark shorts. Sims shared the link to her outfit on the sticker:

"Poolside Fit"

Jena Sims' Instagram Story

Last week, Jena Sims was seen cheering for his husband and LIV Golfer with her son, Crew, at the first major of the 2025 season at Augusta National. In a recent podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Sims shared that she used to travel with her husband, Brooks Koepka, to nearly every tournament, but it has changed after Crew's birth.

"I do (travel). Though a lot less now that we have Crew at home. I used to go to almost every tournament, but now I mostly stick to the domestic LIV events and all the majors." (7:10 onwards)

Jena Sims married Brooks Koepka in June 2022, and Crew was born in July 2023. The couple first met at the 2015 Masters and made their relationship official at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Jena Sims shares her personal and professional goals in a recent podcast

In the recent podcast The Nikki & Brie Show, Jena Sims was asked about her goals and long-term vision, specifically where she saw herself in five or ten years.

Sims said:

"I'd love to have another kid one day but professionally, I want to keep doing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit; that was my biggest dream, is my biggest dream. So this year I shot year two." (11:34 onwards)

Sims further talked about her non-profit, Pageant of Hope, which she founded in 2005. She said:

"We hold pageants for kids with special needs, and it's centered around, it's the most inclusive pageant in the world. But we teach inner beauty and self-confidence, and it's the only pageant of its type because we crown every single participant." (11:50 onwards)

She further said that she hopes to keep her nonprofit growing, take on more film projects, enjoy life with Brooks, and watch him win a few more majors.

During the podcast, she also talked about carving her own identity and said that she doesn't believe in the idea of women being told to "just sit there and be seen." She said that she has her own dreams and wants to do her "own thing."

For the unversed, Jena Sims is an American actress and model. She was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007, and has acted in several films like Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, Sharknado 5 and TV shows like One Tree Hill and The Vampire Diaries.

