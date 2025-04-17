Jena Sims shares a throwback picture from last week at Augusta National

Jena Sims was at Augusta National last week to support her husband, Brooks Koepka. Koepka has never won a green jacket, but through various other qualification methods, the five-time Major winner has been invited to the competition for several years.

Sims took a lot of pictures at the event, which is arguably the biggest tournament in the sport of golf. She shared one on Thursday (April 17) for a timely and fitting throwback to last week at one of the most iconic venues in all of golf.

Jena Sims shared a throwback from last week's Major tournament (Instagram/jenamsims)

The picture was presented without a caption. Sims was posing at the directional fence with signs pointing the way to various things at Augusta National. She was holding a Masters-themed bottle.

The actress was wearing a black sweatshirt and a light gray skirt. She paired it with green and pink Nike shoes and was looking up at the sign in the photograph.

It was at Augusta National that her husband shockingly missed the cut. He hasn't made a top-15 placement at a Major since winning the PGA Championship in 2023, but what makes it shocking is how it happened.

Koepka was about to make the cut after eagling the 15th hole and making par on the 16th. He then bogeyed the 17th, which made it a little more precarious. However, he still entered the 18th hole needing just a par to make it to the weekend.

Unfortunately, Sims' husband unraveled completely there. He quadruple bogeyed after a nightmare sequence. His tee shot found trees and was unplayable, so he took a penalty. He drove from there, but his approach shot went awry and left him with a bad lie. His putt was 16 feet short, and his two subsequent attempts missed as well before he tapped in for a +4 and missed the cut.

Jena Sims shares hilarious meme after Masters

Jena Sims is a golf wife, and she makes her interest in the sport known frequently on social media. Whether it's traveling to see LIV Golf tournaments or posting content from the gallery, Sims' social media presence is marked by the sport.

Jena Sims was at the Masters (Image via Imagn)

This time, she shared a hilarious meme after her husband's annual trip to Augusta National. She shared a photo of a character from High School Musical, indicating that only true golf fans know who she is.

She paired it on her story with the iconic Masters theme, and the outfit was surprisingly appropriate with a ton of green. Her husband is still in search of a Masters, notably coming up short (tied for second with Phil Mickelson) in 2023 when Jon Rahm won the event.

