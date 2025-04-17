Jena Sims shares a wholesome motherhood moment with Crew

Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, have one child, a son named Crew. He was born in July 2023, after Koepka won the fifth Major of his career. Fast forward to now, and Crew has grown up quite a lot. However, he has not outgrown the need to be held and to have contact with his mother. She shared a wholesome moment on her Instagram story showcasing a tiny thing she appreciates about her almost two-year-old son.
Crew hooked his arm around his mothers, reaching under the gap between her arm and side to make sure he didn't lose contact and always had a hold of his mother. She captioned the photo:
"It's the way his little hand hooks under my armpit for me."
Sims uses her Instagram story to share moments like this. Her fashion, workouts, and golf also make it on there.
Jena Sims' husband, Brooks Koepka, experienced a shocking meltdown at the Masters
Jena Sims' husband, Brooks Koepka, has won three PGA Championships and two US Open titles. He's a five-time Major champion but has yet to triumph at The Open Championship and the Masters. After last week, he'll have to wait another year for a green jacket opportunity.
He wasn't playing very well, but Koepka was in line to at least make the cutline before a shocking meltdown at the end of what amounted to his final round. He was in the cut range heading into the 17th hole.
Sims' husband eagled the 15th and got into a good position. He made par on the 16th before things unraveled. His bogey on the 17th meant he needed to par to make the cutline at his final hole, but he was far from that.
Koepka badly pulled his tee shot on the par-4 18th and landed in the trees. He took a penalty for an unplayable shot and re-teed the ball. His third stroke landed in the left fairway, but his next approach shot was to the left and long of the green. He putted from off the green, and came up over 15 feet short of saving the hole a little bit. An attempt at double bogey was too strong, and his putt for triple didn't even touch the cup, leaving him a short tap for an astonishing quadruple bogey. That pushed him well over the cut line and sent him home for the weekend.