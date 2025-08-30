Jena Sims shows off $160 “funny” graphic tee in latest IG story

American golfer Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has around 336K Instagram followers. The social media influencer recently shared a picture of an old T-shirt on her Instagram story.She posted a cropped selfie, sharing the graphic design of the outfit with a hilarious caption. It was a '50s Boxy Tee Let’s Take a Trip T-shirt in white, worth around $160 on Kith.com.&quot;How funny is this shirt lol it's old @shopredone,&quot; she wrote.Jena Sims shows off $160 “funny” graphic tee in her latest IG story/@jenamsimsJena Sims paired the T-shirt with a pink outfit she shared in another Instagram story. She posted a mirror selfie on Friday with a long caption that read:&quot;The girl lit up my DM's about this comes in tons of colors it's nice vintage style material (not too thick) I got a medium before for a baggy look and small jacket @gap&quot;Still from Jena Sims' Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@jenamsims)She styled vintage soft baggy wide-leg sweatpants, which were worth around $59.95 on gap.com. However, for a limited time, there is a 40 percent discount, and they are currently available for $35.00.They are soft cotton-blend elastic-waist pants with front pockets. She paired them with a vintage soft full-zip edge hoodie worth around $69.95 at gap.com.Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shares a glimpse of her golf dressesIn an Instagram story on August 19, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a few slides of several pictures of her golf outfits. The photos included snaps of her in swimsuits and dresses.&quot;On the back 9 now ⛳️😉 last call for my @lainsnow golf swimsuits and dresses! 💞&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first slide of the post, Sims poses in a black nylon print dress, which she styled with a pink purse and some jewellery. In the third slide, she shares a snap of herself posing on the golf course near a bunker in a stylish green side-cut one-shoulder dress. She paired it with pink and white shoes and goggles.In another snap, Sims looked stunning in striped swimwear. She wore an outfit with black and white stripes with a pink line on the borders, paired it with green and white shoes, and then a one-shoulder dress in a similar pattern.Sims has been happily married to the LIV golfer Brooks Koepka since June 2022. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Crew, in 2023.Meanwhile, on the greens, Koepka wrapped up his 2025 LIV Golf season last week. He played at the Team Championship in Michigan. This season in the Saudi league, he was the runner-up in the Singapore event.