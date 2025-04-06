Jena Sims shows off tan lines during the Miami Heat game in latest post

Jena Sims displayed her tan lines during the Miami Heat game in her latest post. Sims often posts about her outfits and life-related updates on her social media. Recently, Sims attended a golf tournament and shared a photo flaunting her tan following the match.

Ad

In the Instagram story, Sims removed her hair from the neckline and showed her tan. She captioned it, writing:

“Speaking of Miami heat.”

Jena Sims ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

In her previous post, it was seen that Sims attended the LIV Golf Miami tournament, which is taking place at the Blue Monster course of the Trump National Doral. The LIV Golf Miami is over with two days of competition and the third round will take place on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Currently, her husband, Brooks Koepka is sitting at T15 on the LIV Golf Miami leaderboard, and his total score is 3 over. In the first round, he shot 73 with four birdies, and in the next round, he fired 74 with three birdies. Bryson DeChambeau is leading the game, and following the second round, DeChambeau shared his playing experience. He said ( via ASAP Sports):

“There was so many times out there where I felt like par was the best number it could possibly be out there on that hole, 14 being one of them. I don't know how anybody birdied 14. No. 11, I mean, that's a tough hole to birdie. 3, don't know how anybody birdied that. I almost did, but still. This golf course, every single angle just produced the most testing golf shots out there that I've seen in a long time.”

Ad

The LIV Golf Miami 2024 was won by Dean Burmester with a score of 68.

Jena Sims teased about attending the Masters Tournament in April

Jena Sims shared photos of last year's Masters Tournament on her Instagram account and dropped hints about her presence at the upcoming Masters Tournament. She shared photos of the major event moments, and it was relevant in the photos that her son, Crew, was present with his parents at the tournament.

Ad

Ad

This year Brooks Koepka qualified for the Masters Tournament through the five-year exemption due to his triumph at the 2023 PGA Championship with a score of 9 under 271.

Koepka played the 2024 edition of the Masters Tournament and finished at T45 with a score of 9 over 297. The year before, he finished in second place at the tournament with a score of 8 under 280. He shot 65 in the first round with eight birdies, followed by 67 in the second round with three birdies and one eagle. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 73 and 75 with two and three birdies, respectively.

The upcoming Masters Tournament has a star-studded field, and defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be present.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More