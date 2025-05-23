Jena Sims spills the sweet reason Brooks Koepka uses a special number on his ball

Jena Sims disclosed the sweet reason behind Brooks Koepka using a special number on his ball on her social media account. Sims has shared several updates about her husband, Koepka, on her Instagram account in her past. Recently, she uploaded another piece of information about the equipment Koepka uses on the golf course.

On May 23, Sims shared a photo of her neckline, flaunting a pendant with ‘333’ inscribed on it. In the photo, she also held a golf ball owned by Koepka with ‘33’ on it. Next, in the caption, she explained that 33 was her lucky number and hence the golfer had it on his ball. Her caption read:

“He’s had it for a while so the trolls can chill. People always ask why Brooks has 33 on his ball, it's my lucky #”

Jena Sims showing Brooks Koepka's golf ball ( via Jena Sims' Instagram story)

Brooks Koepka last played at the PGA Championship and failed to make the cut line at the tournament. He hit 75 and 76 in the two rounds of the event with three birdies in each round. He also missed the cutline at the Masters Tournament after hitting 74 and 75 in the two rounds.

Koepka played in seven LIV tournaments this year and achieved average results, including a T33 at the LIV Golf Riyadh, a T7 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, a runner-up finish at the LIV Golf Singapore, and a T17 at the LIV Golf Korea.

Jena Sims talked about her hard work for the SI Swimsuit shooting on social media

Jena Sims shared a series of eight photos on her Instagram handle on May 13 from the SI Swimsuit photoshoot and shared about the hard work she put in for her second year as a model. She added how the SI Swimsuit stood as inspiration. Her words in the post read:

“I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team.”

Sims also received an award in 2025 for becoming the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the year. She debuted for the SI Swimsuit in 2024 after qualifying at the 2023 Swim Search.

