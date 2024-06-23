Jena Sims stuns in a blue dress as she supports husband Brooks Koepka at LIV Golf Nashville

Jena Sims cheered for her husband Brooks Koepka in the second round of LIV Golf Nashville. The event is currently underway at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

Sims also showed her support with a cut-out of the LIV golfer's face. She posted a picture of herself holding the cut-out on her Instagram story. Sims is seen wearing a blue t-shirt with the words "GENIUS at work", a camo skirt and a white cap. She captioned the post:

"My camo skirt had a lottttta love linking again!"

Jena Sims at LIV Golf Nashville (Images: Instagram.com/jenamsims)

She also posted a picture of her son Crew on another Instagram story and captioned it:

"Crew's biggest fan!"

Koepka and Sims married in 2022 and their son Crew was born in July 2023.

In the first round at LIV Golf Nashville, Brooks Koepka scored 2-under 69. He scored 1-over 72 and has an aggregate score of 1-under 141 after 36 holes. He is currently tied at T38 with \Bubba Watson. Tyrrell Hatton is on the top of the leaderboard with a score of 13-under 129 after two rounds.

Koepka will look to improve his performance in the final round of the tournament. He has had six top-12 finishes in LIV Golf and is currently positioned 4th on the individual rankings.

Bryson DeChambeau's US Open win led to an increase in sales of LIV Golf Nashville tickets

Bryson DeChambeau has seen an increase in his popularity. As per LIV Golf's report, DeChambeau has gained 150,000 followers across social media. His US Open win has also caused Google searches of him to surge by 250%. This has resulted in more sales of LIV Golf Nashville tickets too.

As per LIV Golf's website, the average daily ticket sales for LIV Golf Nashville 2024 jumped by 240%. Saturday's ground passes were sold out and the event is set to become LIV Golf's highest-attended event in the U.S.

His US Open win has also increased the sales of DeChambeau's LIV Golf team Crushers GC's and other LIV Golf merchandise. Rita Kim, LIV Golf’s Senior Vice President in Retail & Merchandising said (via LIV Golf):

"Crushers GC merchandise has certainly become a hot seller with Bryson's U.S. Open win. After selling out of the most popular items, we've increased our stock this week to meet all the demand, both online and here this week in Nashville."

In the past week, LIV Golf merchandise saw an increase in sales by 308% while the Crushers GC merchandise and items sales surged dramatically by 985%.

At the pre-tournament press conference before LIV Golf Nashville, Bryson DeChambeau said (via LIV Golf):

"I haven’t truly cried yet, and I don’t want this to be the time I cry. I've got to just say I’m humbled by all of it. I never would have thought that from a year-and-a-half ago, things would be where they’re at right now."

Bryson DeChambeau currently stands at 15th position on the LIV Golf individual rankings of the season. He will look to better his performance for the remaining 5 LIV Golf events this season. He finished fourth on the individual rankings last year.