Jena Sims sums up ‘best Mother’s Day’ in latest wholesome post

Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, had a busy day on Sunday. It was the second Mother's Day for Sims after giving birth to their son Crew in the summer of 2023.

Koepka pulled out all the stops for Sims, and she documented it all on Instagram.

She captioned her post:

"Best Mother's Day"

Sims revealed that she woke up before her son, Crew, "which never happens." She decided to speed through her shower routine as she watched her son begin to stir on the baby monitor. She revealed that her husband had some surprises in store, but she didn't know what.

The former model also said that she took morning duty with Crew instead of the LIV Golfer, saying that she loves the look on her baby's face when she's the first thing he sees in the morning and he knows she's coming for him after a long night.

Koepka went to Starbucks for his wife despite not drinking coffee. Sims got a bouquet of roses from her husband and a handprint painted picture from her son. Koepka also took care of everything during breakfast.

The family then went to the beach, where Koepka and his son scouted out seashells for Sims while she relaxed in the sand. Then, after a walk and a two-hour nap for her son, Sims and the family boarded the plane to Charlotte for the PGA Championship.

Some wine, karaoke from her son and the Florida Panthers game wrapped up her Mother's Day in the hotel in Charlotte. Koepka will be going for his fourth PGA Championship win this weekend.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka likely won't be on Full Swing ever again

Jena Sims turned down more Full Swing (Image via Imagn)

Brooks Koepka is a central figure in golf and was featured on Full Swing in the past. However, he skipped Season 3 with his wife, Jena Sims. Based on her comments about it, fans can expect Koepka, Sims and Crew to be absent in any future seasons, too.

Reportedly, Netflix asked them about 30 times to do the third season, but she declined. She revealed it a few weeks ago on a podcast. She said (via The Mirror):

"We've said no like 30 times. That offer happens and they're like, 'Oh, you get all the creative control.' I'm like, 'No, we're not doing that.'"

The reason for turning it down? They don't believe it's safe for their family now:

"I don't think it's good for relationships, and Brooks finds it dangerous when people can see sort of the layout of the inside of your home even. We're big on safety, and he's really big on privacy."

Jena Sims also joked about not putting too many cameras in her husband's face, as he's not as used to the coverage as she is.

