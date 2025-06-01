Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, has treated herself with McDonald's after having a long, busy week. The American model was occupied with her work with the launch of the 2025 edition of the SI Swimsuit and attended its launch party and fashion shows.

On Saturday, Jena Sims shared a story on her Instagram account revealing that she had given a treat. She posted a snap of McDonald's fries on her Instagram story along with a caption that reads:

"Been waiting for this moment for longer than you even know."

Jena Sims treats herself with McDonald’s after ‘waiting’ for a long time to have them/@jenamsims

On May 13, Jena Sims shared a few pictures of herself from the 2025 edition of the SI Swimsuit. She uploaded pictures of her bikini photoshoot she had in Bermuda for the magazine. Sharing the post, Sims wrote:

"I worked my ass off for year 2, and not just in the gym. That’s why this is my favorite photo from the shoot. @si_swimsuit is more than just girls in bikinis, it’s inspirational women who are all killing their category. I look up to each of the models on the covers and in the pages, and still can’t believe I’m among them. I’ve never felt more happy, settled, and confident in my life- thank you @mj_day and the @si_swimsuit team."

Sims stole the limelight in the picture. She posted snaps of her posing with rocks in a white bikini and another one in blue. She also shared a photo of her golden bikini.

Jena Sims shines at SI Swimsuit Kick-Off Dinner with Brooks Koepka and baby Crew

On Saturday, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared a few pictures of her with her husband and son, Crew, from the 2025 SI Swimsuit Kick-Off Dinner with KYU, Drinking Pig BBQ, and Shiso at W South Beach. The event was held on May 30 in Miami Beach, which she attended with her family, and she shared the post on Saturday, May 31. Sims wrote:

"The Koepkas"

Jena Sims looked stunning at the event in a nylon-colored dress. However, what caught the people's attention was a unique fish clutch she carried. She had a clutch in the shape of a fish, green in color.

Brooks Koepka also joined Sims in an all-black outfit. He wore a black shirt paired with matching pants and a blazer, and black shoes. Crew was also there to cheer for his mom, and he wore a white shirt and black and white shorts with matching shoes.

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, is preparing for his upcoming LIV Golf event. He will next tee off at the LIV Golf Virginia event, which will take place from June 6 to 8.

