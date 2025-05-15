Jena Sims ‘watching golf every second’ as Brooks Koepka tees off at PGA Championship donned in her race car jeans

Jena Sims is in Charlotte to watch her husband go for his fourth career PGA Championship title. Brooks Koepka, a five-time Major winner, has won this event thrice, the most recent coming in 2023.

While she's not attending the live event today at Quail Hollow for the opening round, Sims does have the television tuned to the Major tournament and plans to keep it that way the rest of the week.

Jena Sims shared her plans for the weekend at the PGA Championship (Instagram/jenamsims)

She shared a picture on her Instagram story and said:

"[Obviously] watching golf every second I'm able."

Sims was decked out in a black and red jacket with race car jeans that have Hot Wheels going up and down the leg. She shared another story with a picture of the jeans and said:

"I packed these race car jeans and I'm going to wear them d****t!"

Sims flew into Charlotte with her husband and son, Crew, on Sunday evening. She had shared a Mother's Day vlog video showcasing her holiday and capped it off with a travel update for the Major, as she was in town all week.

At the time of writing, her husband, the LIV Golf star, was even to par through eight holes. It put him in a tie for 25th place, three places behind of Luke Donald, Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox with a total of eight people tied for first.

Can Jena Sims' husband win another PGA Championship?

Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus have the most PGA Championship wins in history with five each. Tiger Woods comes in second with four titles. If Brooks Koepka wins this week, he will tie Woods for second all-time.

Jena Sims' husband Brooks Koepka is playing now (Image via Imagn)

Jena Sims' husband has decent odds of doing so. Before he teed off, he was among the better picks to win it despite not playing on the PGA Tour and struggling in recent Major outings.

He infamously melted down with multiple bad bogeys in the final few holes at the Masters earlier this year and missed the cut. Still, while not the favorite, he had decent odds to win the PGA per CBS Sports:

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Jordan Spieth +4100

Brooks Koepka +4400

Koepka had the third-best odds of winning of any LIV Golf player.

