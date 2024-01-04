Jersey Jerry finally hits a hole-in-one on Golf simulator after continuously hitting shots for 35+ hours

A hole-in-one is an incredibly rare occurrence, and Jersey Jerry set out to find out what it took to get one. Jerry comes from the popular sports media outlet Barstool Sports, but his real name is Gerard Gilfone. He challenged himself to make a hole-in-one on the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach, something that not many have ever done.

A popular DP World Tour video series called "Chase the Ace" has involved several pro golfers trying to do the same thing Jerry was. Thomas Pieters and Edoardo Molinari among many others have tried and failed to make a hole-in-one even after taking 500 shots.

Watch: Jersey Jerry finally lands hole-in-one

For someone who isn't a pro, it's obviously much more difficult. According to Golf Monthly, a recreational golfer who plays casually has about 12,500:1 odds of making a hole-in-one at all.

Jersey Jerry gave it his best effort, albeit on a golf simulator rather than at Pebble Beach physically since he couldn't exactly go there and spend days shooting on one hole.

Jersey Jerry virtually went to Pebble Beach to try a hole in one

Jerry streamed the whole thing on his YouTube channel, receiving thousands of viewers at one point. He ended up having to sleep there overnight as he still hadn't completed his challenge, but after 37 hours and a total of 2,627 swings, he finally achieved what he had set out to.

Expand Tweet

It was an unbelievable shot that required tremendous effort. It's one thing to ever take 2,627 shots on one hole, but it's another to do it consecutively in a two-day window.

Jerry said via Golf Monthly:

"That was really tough, that was not easy. I did not even bring a change of clothes because I thought it was going to be like three hours. I'm happy I stuck it out. Thank you Barstool, thank you to everyone who watched and gifted [money]. To all the little guys out there - we are better than machines. We did it."

The entire event got the attention of the sports world, too. Brooks Koepka tweeted his support for the Barstool star before he completed it.

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady and others also offered their support for his attempt. Jerry stuck to it in impressive fashion and made an improbable shot, defying all the odds and impressing fans everywhere.

Making a hole-in-one requires a lot. Some holes are too difficult to hit one on since the hole is so far away. Even if it's not, it usually requires a perfect shot with perfect wind and everything else in place. They're extremely rare, and obviously this one took a herculean effort to pull off.