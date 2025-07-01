Jessica Korda, Michelle Wie West react to 90s LPGA golfers’ on-course fashion

Jessica Korda and Michelle Wie West reacted to the fashion of women golfers in the '90s. On Monday, the LPGA Tour shared a few pictures of its circuit golfers.

The post included several pictures of players such as Laura Davis, Vicki Goetze-Ackerman, and Michelle McGann, among others. Sharing the post, the LPGA Tour wrote:

"On course fashion from the 90s was fly"

Jessica Korda reacted to the post, asking the circuit to name all the players in the post, as the LPGA Tour had tagged only a few.

"We need to put names by each photo so people know who these legends are ❤️ I also need that 1st fit 🔥" Korda wrote.

Jessica Korda reacted to 90s LPGA golfers’ on-course fashion/@lpga_tour

Michelle Wie West also reacted to the post by resharing it on her Instagram story, with a caption:

"Yes"

Michelle Wie West reacts to 90s LPGA golfers’ on-course fashion/@michellewiewest

Wie West and Jessica Korda enjoyed successful careers in golf. West joined the LPGA Tour in 2009 and has won five tournaments on the circuit so far. She also won one major title, the U.S. Women's Open in 2014. However, she has not played on the LPGA Tour since 2023.

Away from the greens, last week, West was spotted watching a basketball game. Chase Center had shared a joint post with her on Instagram along with a caption that read:

"Thrilled to have American professional golfer, who has won 5 times on the LPGA Tour, @michellewiewest, here with us in Ballhalla"

Michelle Wie West styled for the outing in a casual and comfortable outfit. She wore a black oversized hoodie, pairing it with cream cargo pants.

Meanwhile, Jessica Korda started playing on the LPGA Tour in 2010 and has won six tournaments in her career. She has also not competed on the circuit since 2023.

Jessica Korda shares her "favorite month" glimpse on Instagram

Last week, Jessica Korda shared a post on her Instagram account, highlighting a few moments from her June outings. She posted snaps of her son watching the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

"June = favorite month with the most activities"

Jessica Korda is having a good time enjoying her motherhood journey away from the greens. She welcomed a baby boy last year in February.

While she is not playing, her sister Nelly Korda competed at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and had a decent outing. The Rolex World No. 1 started her Major event outing with an opening round of 72 and then carded rounds of 74, 72, and 76 to settle at the T19 position.

Minjee Lee won the women's major after registering a three-stroke win over Chanettee Wannasaen and Auston Kim. Jeeno Thitikul and Chisato Iwai tied for fourth place.

