  "Jesus, who's the kid -19?": Fans overlook Charlie Woods as 16YO outperforms him at Junior PGA Championship

"Jesus, who’s the kid -19?": Fans overlook Charlie Woods as 16YO outperforms him at Junior PGA Championship

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 01, 2025 05:56 GMT
Charlie Woods
Charlie Woods (Image Source: Getty and X/@MikeJosephAZ)

Fans on social media have reacted to the impressive performance of Lunden Esterline, who outperformed Charlie Woods at the 2025 Junior PGA Championship. The 16-year-old American amateur golfer has been phenomenal with his game this week and is in contention to win the title. He had a seven-stroke lead over Woods heading into the finale of the event.

Meanwhile, Woods jumped five spots on the leaderboard after the third round and settled in a tie for second place. Fore Play shared the leaderboard of the Junior PGA Championship on its X account with a caption that read:

"BACK TO BACK 66’s FOR CHARLIE. Currently T2. Top 2 finishers earn a spot on the Junior Ryder Cup team. One round left. LFG."
also-read-trending Trending

Fans jumped into the comments section, lauding Esterline for his phenomenal outing.

"Jesus, who’s the kid -19 ?!?" a fan wrote.
"How TF is someone -19???" one more fan said.
"Lil bro out of Kansas must be a stick, my goodness," another fan added.

Here are more fan reactions:

"But fr, shoutout to Lunden Esterline," a fan wrote.
"Back to back 66s and being behind by 7 shots is insane. That other kid is going off," another fan jotted.
"Ol lunden at 19 is insane," a fan wrote.

A look into Charlie Woods's performance at the Junior PGA Championship

Charlie Woods (Image Source: Imagn)

Charlie Woods started his campaign at the Junior PGA Championship on Tuesday, July 29, with an opening round of 70. He had a tough start. He made a birdie on the fourth hole, and then another birdie on the sixth hole, and then struggled with a bogey on the eighth hole. He added a birdie on the ninth. However, on the back nine, he recorded two bogeys and a birdie for a round of 70.

But after a tough start, he bounced back in the second round. He started on Wednesday with a birdie on the first hole and then a bogey on the next hole. Woods then carded two back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes and added three more on the front nine.

On the back nine, Charlie Woods carded two bogeys and three birdies for a round of 66. He carded another round of 66 on Thursday with nine birdies and four bogeys.

Meanwhile, Lunden Esterline played three rounds of 67, 62, and 66 to take a seven-stroke lead in the game. He settled with an overall score of 19-under. He was phenomenal in the second round and started the campaign with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes.

He then carded three more birdies and an eagle on the seventh. He added three more birdies on the back nine for a round of 62. He then played another bogey-free round of 66 with five birdies on Thursday, July 31.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
