Jim Furyk announces assistant captains for 2024 Presidents Cup US team ft. Kevin Kisner

The Presidents Cup will be one of the events that will highlight the off-season in men's professional golf. The event will be played from September 24-29 at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, and the teams are already taking the first steps towards its confirmation.

The captain of the American team, Jim Furyk, announced on Tuesday (June 4) who will accompany him as assistant directors. They will be the experienced Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink and Justin Leonard.

"I am excited to announce Stewart [Cink], Justin [Leonard] and Kevin [Kisner] as my captain's assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal," Furyk said according to CBS Sports.

"The three of them have a tremendous history with this event," he added, "but more importantly, they will be trusted voices in the team room and on the course for our guys. I look forward to working with them closely as we build a 12-man U.S. team that is ready to compete at Royal Montreal this fall."

Kevin Kisner was part of the American teams that won the Presidents Cup in 2017 and 2022. His performance in the event includes contributing 3.5 points in seven matches.

Stewart Cink also has a great track record in the Presidents Cup, with four participations, always on the winning side (2000, 2005, 2007 and 2009). His overall contribution was 10 points in 16 matches.

Justin Leonard, on the other hand, was part of the American teams in the Presidents Cup on five occasions, with three victories (1996, 2005, 2009), one tie (2003) and one defeat (1998). Leonard's performance included 10 points in 23 matches.

Presidents Cup: History, rules, and more

The Presidents Cup was born with the idea of creating an event similar to the Ryder Cup, but including players from the rest of the world. For this reason, an American team and an international team that does not include nationals from European countries play against each other.

The event has been played every two years since 1994, alternating with the Ryder Cup. The United States has won 12 of the 14 editions that have been played. The International Team won in 1998 and tied in 2003.

The format has some similarities with that of the Ryder Cup, but it is not exactly the same. In addition, it has varied over the years.

In 2022, teams of 12 players faced each other, and five matches were played in foursomes format on the first day, five matches in fourballs format on the second day, four matches in each format on the third day, and 12 individual matches on the fourth day.

Phil Mickelson holds most of the individual records for the event: Most appearances on a team (12), Most points (32 1⁄2), Most foursomes points won (14), and Most fourball points won (13).