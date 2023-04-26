Jim Furyk joins Ernie Els and Darren Clarke as captains in the inaugural World Champions Cup

Jim Furyk will be the match-play captain against the world in the PGA Tour Champions' inaugural World Champions Cup, which is scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 10 at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton.

There will be three senior teams: the U.S., Europe, and an international team competing against each other in a three-day match-play event.

While Furyk will captain the US side, the European team will be led by Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland and South Africa's Ernie Els will lead the international team.

While Els captained the Presidents Cup team in 2019, Furyk and Clarke have experience leading the Ryder Cup.

ABC and ESPN will broadcast the event and seven-time PGA Tour winner Peter Jacobsen will be the chairman.

PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said in a released statement:

"The World Champions Cup is a tremendous addition to the game of golf and the PGA Tour Champions schedule. This competition will give fans a new and unique opportunity to see the game’s greatest stars compete against one another on a global stage.

"Ernie, Jim and Darren are worldwide ambassadors for golf, and it will be thrilling to watch them and their teammates compete for the chance to win the inaugural World Champions Cup."

Furyk said he was honored to be the captain of Team USA.

He tweeted:

"Can’t wait to represent the red, white, and blue once again in the @WorldChampsCup ! Honored to be the captain for Team USA in this new format."

Jim Furyk @jimfuryk @ChampionsTour⁩ Can’t wait to represent the red, white, and blue once again in the @WorldChampsCup ! Honored to be the captain for Team USA in this new format. #worldchampionscup Can’t wait to represent the red, white, and blue once again in the @WorldChampsCup! Honored to be the captain for Team USA in this new format. #worldchampionscup ⁦@ChampionsTour⁩ https://t.co/K1o8wLF81d

There will be 24 matches in total with nine holes each in both singles and doubles formats.

Five more active players from the PGA Tour Champions will be added to each team. The top two point earners in the WCC's career-based rankings will receive invitations from each team, while the additional two will be the Chairman's pick.

The remaining places for Team USA, Team Europe, and Team International will be play-in positions depending on the year-end Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Jim Furyk's career profile

Jim Furyk was born on May 12, 1970, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. His father, Mike, was a professional at West Chester Golf and Country Club. Furyk played junior golf at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

He won the All-American tournament twice and in 1992, he led the Wildcats to their sole NCAA title victory. Jim Furyk turned professional in 1992 and joined the Nike Tour, where he won the Nike Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic in 1993.

Between 1998 and 2003, Furyk won at least one PGA Tour event each year, which was the second-best streak until Tiger Woods broke it later.

In his career, Furyk has won 17 PGA Tour titles that include the 2003 US Open, which he won by beating Stephen Leaney by a 3-stroke margin.

Since turning 50, Jim Furyk has started playing in the PGA Tour Champions and has won three titles on the senior tour. His biggest victory on the Senior Tour came in the 2021 U.S. Senior Open, where he beat Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three-sta three-stroke

Poll : 0 votes