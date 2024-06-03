Jimmy Fallon joins TaylorMade & Kith to launch golf cart starting at $35,000

Jimmy Fallon has partnered with Kith and TaylorMade to promote a new line of equipment as well as one of the most luxurious golf carts to hit the market. The partnership was announced on Monday (June 3).

The commercial featured Fallon doing a signature cutaway to a commercial for his late-night show. Once the cameras went off, Fallon removed his suit and desk revealing golf clothes and a course in the background.

He then proceeded to use his TaylorMade and Kith equipment in conjunction with his caddie before smashing a ball that rolled around the rim of the cup and in. They began celebrating, and the commercial ended. It highlighted how helpful the new equipment line can be.

All about the Kith TaylorMade golf cart

Kith also shared a post about their partnership with TaylorMade, which brings to the world one of the most luxurious golf carts ever produced. It is fully street-legal and can go a maximum of 25 miles per hour. It has two forward and two rear-facing seats.

Its features include:

Refrigerator

Stereo system

Double cup holders

Lockable front bonnet

Soft-touch automotive-style dashboard

Horn

There will also be a faux leather interior. The Garia Via 2+2, the official name, is equipped with a strong, efficient three-phase AC motor as well as dual-circuit hydraulic brakes on all four wheels since safety is important.

It also comes with LED head and tail lamps for sight, a black roof panel with an air scoop, and a special bag-carrying system as part of the two rear-facing seats. Kith's golf car also has custom green metallic paint and 12″ rims, making it an eye-catching ride.

Kith is partnering with TaylorMade for a new golf car

It will be made available on Tuesday (June 4) at 11 am EST on the brand's website as well as the app. It is made to order and will need 16 weeks of production, so it will not be readily on the streets yet.

It starts at $35,000 retail price. However, since it is custom, that price can and will vary by person and order. It requires a $1,500 upfront payment before details are finalized and the actual price tag is set.