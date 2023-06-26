Jin Young Ko surpasses Lorena Ochoa’s spectacular record

Fifteen-time LPGA tour winner Jin Young Ko just added another accomplishment to her already impressive resume. Ko beat Lorena Ochoa's record for holding on to the No. 1 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. On Monday, June 26, Ko completed 159 weeks atop the leaderboard, breaking Ochoa's previous record of 158 weeks.

Jin Young Ko won the Cognizant Founders Cup on May 14, allowing her to claim the No. 1 spot for the fifth time in her career. At the age of just 28, she had already completed six seasons on the LPGA Tour and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Speaking about the impressive record that she set, Ko spoke via LPGA:

“I didn’t think I’d break the record to Lorena because I didn’t play well today. But it’s really an honor to break (Lorena’s) record. I’m very thankful to who supported me and prayed for me.”

Ko has already secured two victories so far in the 2023 season, a refreshing start after struggling with a wrist injury in 2022. She defended her title at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and took her third win at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Her caddie, David Brooker, was also Ochoa's caddie before he switched in 2019. Brooker said that he was impressed by Ko's persistence despite facing several challenges throughout their time together.

"Jin Young has handled adversity like you would expect the number one player to handle it – with hard work, just digging dirt and doing everything right off the course also. Just mentally waking up and willing to put in the time and day in day out in the offseason," Brooker said.

Jin Young Ko's impressive journey on the LPGA Tour

Jin Young Ko has been one of the most impressive female golfers since her debut. She became only the second female golfer to win her very first tournament on the LPGA Tour, the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open. She finished top 10 in 13 of the 25 tournaments she played that year, earning her the Rookie of the Year award.

Ko went on to win two major championships in 2019, the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship. She finished the 2019 season on top of the money list, had the lowest scoring average of 69.06 on the tour, and was named the LPGA Player of the Year.

Jin Young Ko is currently ranked second in the World, just behind World No. 1 Lydia Ko.

