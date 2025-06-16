JJ Spaun paves new road with his Major victory setting it apart from Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler’s accomplishment

JJ Spaun endured an incredibly difficult weekend of golf to win the US Open. It was his first Major title yet, and his first win of 2025. It was Spaun's fifth top-five finish of the season as well.

Ad

Spaun's win came as a bit of a surprise. He was 120-1 to win the tournament before it teed off, per CBS Sports. His win also breaks a streak of similar Majors in golf reporter Daniel Rapaport's eyes.

The golf insider said that Spaun's win was totally unlike Scottie Scheffler's victory or Rory McIlroy's triumph.

"The last 6 majors have been about legacy," Rapaport wrote. "Where Rory, Scottie, Bryson, Xander rank. This was a completely different major. A lifelong dream realized, one that seemed so unlikely just a few years ago and a few hours ago. Bogeyed 5 of first 6! That gave me goosebumps."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Scheffler, McIlroy and even Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau's wins helped their all-time legacy, but Spaun came in without much of a legacy at all. This created his legacy, but it didn't cement or redefine it.

Rapaport added that Spaun's win seemed highly unlikely at almost all times, including just before the US Open ended. Spaun bogeyed five of his first six holes on Sunday, but he rebounded to be the only player under par and win by two strokes over Tyrrell Hatton.

Ad

JJ Spaun reacts to stunning US Open-claiming putt

JJ Spaun had to two-putt from roughly 65 feet to win the US Open. He'd have parred the final hole and finished even-par for the round, something no one else did. That was all he needed, yet he chose to hole it for birdie regardless.

JJ Spaun won the US Open (Image via Imagn)

Spaun's improbable 64.5-foot putt rolled right in perfectly, dropping him below par and cementing his win. He said via ESPN:

Ad

"I knew, based [on] what the crowd was saying, that I felt like if I two-putted, I would probably win. But I didn't want to look because I didn't want to play defensive. I didn't want to do anything dumb, trying to protect a three-putt or something."

Even JJ Spaun couldn't believe the shot. He said:

Ad

"About 8 feet out, I kind of went up to the high side to see if it had a chance of going in, and it was like going right in. I was just in shock, disbelief that it went in and it was over."

Spaun shot four under in a historic round to open the tournament, but he wavered a bit. At times during the final round, he looked on the verge of a meltdown, but he weathered the storm, as a rain delay helped him turn things around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More