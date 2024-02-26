Even though he's an NBA legend, Charles Barkley has put a lot into golf and he really wants to face J.J. Watt. The recently retired NFL star has been on the golf course plenty, but he hasn't yet played with Barkley, who has played with just about everyone he can.

Watt reportedly said he was interested in a matchup with the broadcaster, but it hasn't materialized. When asked about that, Barkley hilariously went in on the former defensive end on why he's been "ducking" the matchup.

Barkley said about Watt, an NFL legend whose net worth is estimated at $54 million:

"I'm playing well now, you know how I know? Cause Colt's ducking me. I'm easy to find. You know who else is ducking me? J.J. Watt. And I just read an article where Jon Rahm said he was the worst celebrity he ever played with. That explains some things. I was wondering why he's been ducking."

He continued ripping into Watt for not playing with him:

"When he first got to Arizona, he was like, 'Chuck, I want to play golf with you.'... Then he had the baby, like he does stuff around the house. He's not changing diapers and stuff. And he's got a TV gig, so I know he's got plenty of free time... JJ Watt is a coward. He's a coward!"

Barkley wants to play and presumably believes he could beat Watt, but the former Houston Texans star hasn't been able to find the time to get on the course with him.

Barkley holds golf accomplishments very highly, to the point that Steph Curry (another athlete who is an avid golfer) believes the TNT broadcaster will always hold a personal victory over Curry's head. This is in spite of the fact that Curry is a multi-time MVP and four-time NBA champion.

Curry said:

“I have Tahoe over his head, forever. Not even in the same category. But, [Barkley] and Phil Mickelson hustled me and Peyton Manning back in the first "Match" that I played in. So, I can’t ever live that down. It still stings that I lost in anything golf to Chuck.”

It looks like Barkley now wants to be able to hold something over J.J. Watt, but that's if the former NFL star can get on the greens against Barkley at some point.

Jon Rahm calls J.J. Watt the worst

As Charles Barkley alluded to, Jon Rahm was recently asked who was the worst celebrity golfer he's ever played with. The list of stars that have golfed with Rahm is long, but he had one name in mind - J.J. Watt.

J.J. Watt and Jon Rahm on the golf course

He said via Marca:

"God I love him to death, but celebrity status, his golf game is not there. It has got to be J.J. Watt. Yeah, I'm sorry I love the guy to death."

Rahm turned the criticism to a light-hearted tone, sympathizing with Watt:

"You can't be that strong and that big and play golf."

Whatever the reason, J.J. Watt is not nearly as good at golf as he was when he was on the gridiron terrorizing offenses in the NFL.