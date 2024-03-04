Joaquin Niemann gains confidence from his LIV Golf Jeddan win, plans to carry the momentum into Hong Kong

Joaquin Niemann said winning LIV Golf Jeddah gave him a lot of confidence as he heads to Hong Kong this week for the league's next stop.

On Sunday, Mar. 3, Niemann carded 4-under 67 in the final round of LIV Golf Jeddah to win his second title in the last three starts this season. Now the players will head to Hong Kong for the fourth start of the season. The event will begin on Friday, Mar. 8 at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Speaking at the winner's press conference on Sunday, the 25-year-old Chilean spoke about the confidence he gained from his win at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

"It gives me a lot of confidence," he said. "Obviously having a good week is always positive. I think I've got to go back and get some rest, look back into what I did this week, the way I played, the way I hit the ball and what I can do better."

"I think that was one of the advice that I -- well, not advice, but I remember in Mayakoba I was with Jon in the press conference, and he was talking about it, that when you win, you're so excited that you don't really notice what you did well and didn't do well. It made so much sense what he said. He was right," he added.

Niemann added that there are a few positives that he had taken from his week at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club and he would see what he could do better for the week in Hong Kong.

"Like I said also in Mexico, I would love to be in this situation, but having the three other guys here next to me would be a lot more fun," he continued."

How much did Joaquin Niemann earn for his LIV Golf Jeddah win?

Joaquin Niemann earned $4 million for winning the LIV Golf Jeddah. The total purse of the event was $25 million, with the individual portion comprising $20 million. This is his second $4 million payout this year.

Niemann finished at 17-under over the three rounds of the LIV Golf Jeddah. Louis Oosthuizen and his Stinger GC teammate, Charles Schwartzel, tied for runner-up at 14-under. The duo received prize money of $1.875 million each.

Here's the payout for the LIV Golf Jeddah 2024:

1: Joaquin Niemann: $4 million

T-2: Louis Oosthuizen: $1.875 million

T-2: Charl Schwartzel: $1.875 million

4. Bryson DeChambeau: $1 million

5. Jon Rahm: $800,000

T-6: Charles Howell III: $508,750

T-6: Anirban Lahiri: $508,750

T-6: Talor Gooch: $508,750

T-6: Phil Mickelson: $508,750

T-6: Adrian Meronk: $508,750

T-6: Jason Kokrak: $508,750

T-12: Brooks Koepka: $350,000

T-12: Abraham Ancer: $350,000

14. Matt Jones: $330,000

T-15: Sergio Garcia: $262,142.85

T-15: Carloa Ortiz: $262,142.85

T-15: David Puig: $262,142.85

T-15: Tyrrell Hatton: $262,142.85

T-15: Dean Bermester: $262,142.85

T-15: Kevin Na: $262,142.85

T-15: Branden Grace: $262,142.85

T-22: Pat Perez: $203,000

T-22: Sebastian Munoz: $203,000

T-22: Cameron Tringale: $203,000

T-22: Brendan Steele: $203,000

T-22: Lucas Herbert: $203,000

T-27: Danny Lee: $182,500

T-27: Dustin Johnson: $182,500

T-29: Sam Horsfield: $172,500

T-29: Paul Casey: $172,500