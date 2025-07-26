Joaquin Niemann ‘privileged’ to be chased by Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau

Joaquin Niemann felt privileged to be chased by Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. He is playing at the LIV Golf UK this week, and after playing the first round, the golfer joined the press conference.

At the presser, Niemann shared the amount of happiness he received to be at the top of the rankings. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“It depends on the way you look at it. I think it's fun. I think I'm on a really privileged situation to be on the top of the rankings and being chased by Jon and Bryson. It just makes me a better athlete. I like that pressure. I like playing like that. I've just got to try my best.

“I think even harder, obviously, is I didn't play the way I wanted. I feel like my putter was a little bit off for the first two days. But it's part of it, and it was tough, and then I was able to focus and kind of reset myself into the last three, four tournaments of the season, which I think is really important.”

Niemann is tied at the top of the LIV Golf UK leaderboard after scoring 6-under. He'll play the second round of the tournament on Saturday.

How did Joaquin Niemann perform in the 2025 season?

Joaquin Niemann won four LIV events in 2025, including the LIV Golf Adelaide, the LIV Golf Singapore, the LIV Golf Mexico City, and the LIV Golf Virginia with 13-under, 17-under, 16-under, and 15-under, respectively. His last event was LIV Golf Andalucía, where he landed in T23 with a total score of 2-over.

Niemann had one top 10 finish on the PGA Tour at the PGA Championship with a T8 after scoring 4-under. Here's a full list of Joaquin Niemann's 2025 performances so far:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T33, 67-71-73, 211 (-5)

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: Winner, 67-71-65, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T12, 67-68-66, 201 (-9)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: Winner, 67-64-65, 196 (-17)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T33, 78-72-75, 225 (+9)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: Winner, 68-64-65, 197 (-16)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: T20, 68-71-73, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: Winner, 67-68-63, 198 (-15)

LIV Golf Dallas at the Maridoe Golf Club: T23, 78-66-74, 218 (+2)

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T23, 69-75-71, 215 (+2)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club: T29, 72-74-70-72, 288 (E)

PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club: T8, 74-67-71-68, 280 (-4)

U.S. Open at the Oakmont Country Club: Missed cut

The Open at the Royal Portrush Golf Club: Missed cut

