Joel Dahmen gets 100% real after 'giving away' Corales Puntacana

Joel Dahmen has spoken on social media for the first time since his heartbreaking collapse at the Corales Puntacana Championship last Sunday. In his latest post, he said that he was learning from the disappointment and thanked fans for their support.

Ad

On Sunday, April 20, Joel Dahmen entered the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship with a four-stroke lead after 54 holes. However, in an anticlimactic finish, he made three consecutive bogeys on the last three holes to lose the title. He eventually finished runner-up at one stroke behind Garrick Higgo.

On Wednesday, April 23, Dahmen shared a post on social media where he reflected on his performance from the previous week.

"If anyone is wondering what it feels like to give away a golf tournament, it sucks," he wrote. "I'm learning from it and will have another chance. The amount of support and well wishes I’ve received has been amazing. I want to thank everyone for that. Onward and upward!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was Dahmen's chance to end his four-year-long title drought on the PGA Tour. Interestingly, his only win on the Tour came at the same event.

Is Joel Dahmen competing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Joel Dahmen at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Joel Dahmen is not playing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, this week's event on the PGA Tour. He might compete next at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the following stop on the Tour, which will be played from May 1 to May 4 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Ad

Dahmen has played 11 events this season and has made six cuts. What's impressive is that he has posted three top-10 finishes and is currently 69th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Here's a look at Dahmen's results this season:

Sony Open – CUT (E) (70, 70)

The American Express – CUT (-8) (64, 71, 73)

Farmers Insurance Open – T9 (-2) (69, 72, 70, 75)

WM Phoenix Open – CUT (+1) (73, 70)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – T6 (-17) (68, 69, 65, 65)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – T32 (-10) (68, 66, 68, 72)

THE PLAYERS Championship – T54 (+3) (76, 66, 74, 75)

Valspar Championship – CUT (+6) (74, 74)

Texas Children's Houston Open – T18 (-10) (71, 66, 67, 66)

Valero Texas Open – CUT (E) (71, 73)

Corales Puntacana Championship – T2 (-13) (62, 66, 71, 76)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More