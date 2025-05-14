Joel Dahmen hilariously asks for a tee time amid PGA Championship absence

Joel Dahmen didn’t qualify for the 2025 PGA Championship, but he is looking for a tee time at a different club. However, he clarified that he was just asking for his friend, who was a lot of fun.

Dahmen is a one-time PGA Tour winner and is currently ranked 145th in the world. He is not competing at the PGA Championship after failing to make the final 156-player field for the Quail Hollow Club event.

On Tuesday, May 13, Dahmen shared a query with his X followers.

"Anyone need a 4th this Friday at Oakland hills? Not for me, but a friend of mine. He’s a good player and lots of fun," he wrote.

"Detroit golf club would be great as well!" he wrote in a follow-up post.

Dahmen was last seen at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he failed to make it to the weekend. This marked his eighth missed cut of the 2025 PGA Tour season. He hasn’t played in any major championship since 2019 and doesn’t boast a strong record in the starts he made prior to that.

How has Joel Dahmen performed in the PGA Tour 2025 season? Record explored

Joel Dahmen has played 15 events this season and has made just six cuts. He has posted three top tens, including a runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship:

Here's a look at Joel Dahmen's performance in the PGA Tour 2025 season:

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT

Rounds: E (70, 70)

Earnings: None

The American Express: CUT

Rounds: -8 (64, 71, 73)

Earnings: None

Farmers Insurance Open: T9

Rounds: -2 (69, 72, 70, 75)

Earnings: $225,525.00

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

Rounds: +1 (73, 70)

Earnings: None

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T6

Rounds: -17 (68, 69, 65, 65)

Earnings: $245,000.00

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T32

Rounds: -10 (68, 66, 68, 72)

Earnings: $52,637.14

The Players Championship: T54

Rounds: +3 (76, 66, 74, 75)

Earnings: $58,250.00

Valspar Championship: CUT

Rounds: +6 (74, 74)

Earnings: None

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18

Rounds: -10 (71, 66, 67, 66)

Earnings: $108,986.11

Valero Texas Open: CUT

Rounds: E (71, 73)

Earnings: None

Corales Puntacana Championship: T2

Rounds: -13 (62, 66, 71, 76)

Earnings: $243,400.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Rounds: -8 (65, 71)

Earnings: None

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT

Rounds: -4 (70, 68)

Earnings: None

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: CUT

Rounds: +3 (71, 74)

Earnings: None

