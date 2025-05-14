  • home icon
  • Joel Dahmen hilariously asks for a tee time amid PGA Championship absence

Joel Dahmen hilariously asks for a tee time amid PGA Championship absence

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 14, 2025 05:29 GMT
Travelers Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty
Joel Dahmen isn't playing at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Joel Dahmen didn’t qualify for the 2025 PGA Championship, but he is looking for a tee time at a different club. However, he clarified that he was just asking for his friend, who was a lot of fun.

Dahmen is a one-time PGA Tour winner and is currently ranked 145th in the world. He is not competing at the PGA Championship after failing to make the final 156-player field for the Quail Hollow Club event.

On Tuesday, May 13, Dahmen shared a query with his X followers.

"Anyone need a 4th this Friday at Oakland hills? Not for me, but a friend of mine. He’s a good player and lots of fun," he wrote.
"Detroit golf club would be great as well!" he wrote in a follow-up post.
Dahmen was last seen at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he failed to make it to the weekend. This marked his eighth missed cut of the 2025 PGA Tour season. He hasn’t played in any major championship since 2019 and doesn’t boast a strong record in the starts he made prior to that.

How has Joel Dahmen performed in the PGA Tour 2025 season? Record explored

Joel Dahmen has played 15 events this season and has made just six cuts. He has posted three top tens, including a runner-up finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship:

Here's a look at Joel Dahmen's performance in the PGA Tour 2025 season:

Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT

  • Rounds: E (70, 70)
  • Earnings: None

The American Express: CUT

  • Rounds: -8 (64, 71, 73)
  • Earnings: None

Farmers Insurance Open: T9

  • Rounds: -2 (69, 72, 70, 75)
  • Earnings: $225,525.00

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

  • Rounds: +1 (73, 70)
  • Earnings: None

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T6

  • Rounds: -17 (68, 69, 65, 65)
  • Earnings: $245,000.00

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T32

  • Rounds: -10 (68, 66, 68, 72)
  • Earnings: $52,637.14

The Players Championship: T54

  • Rounds: +3 (76, 66, 74, 75)
  • Earnings: $58,250.00

Valspar Championship: CUT

  • Rounds: +6 (74, 74)
  • Earnings: None
Texas Children's Houston Open: T18

  • Rounds: -10 (71, 66, 67, 66)
  • Earnings: $108,986.11

Valero Texas Open: CUT

  • Rounds: E (71, 73)
  • Earnings: None

Corales Puntacana Championship: T2

  • Rounds: -13 (62, 66, 71, 76)
  • Earnings: $243,400.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

  • Rounds: -8 (65, 71)
  • Earnings: None

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT

  • Rounds: -4 (70, 68)
  • Earnings: None

ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: CUT

  • Rounds: +3 (71, 74)
  • Earnings: None
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
