Joel Dahmen hilariously reveals massive drinks money request from ex-PGA Tour pro after his maiden ace

Joel Dahmen hilariously revealed a huge drink money request from ex-PGA Tour Pro Colt Knost on his social media handle. Dahmen was playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, and the golfer carded an ace in the first round of the tournament on hole 13.

Following that, a fan on X asked Dahmen how much he had to spend on alcohol after making the shot. In response, Dahmen shared a screenshot of Knost requesting $5000 on Venmo for liquor. He accompanied it with a hilarious caption that read,

“It was my 4th hole of the week. I managed to shoot a million over after that. The bar tab was very light except for @ColtKnost.”

Joel Dahmen couldn't make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, as his score was 5 over while the projected cutline was even-par. The golfer shot 74 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie and an eagle on the last nine. He shot 71 in the second round of the event with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

Dahmen has three top 10 finishes in the 2025 season, the first of which came at the Farmers Insurance Open with a T9 after scoring 2 under. His next top 10 finish came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with a T6 after scoring 17 under, and the last was at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a T2 after scoring 13 under.

Joel Dahmen last appeared at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he missed the cutline after scoring 3 over in total. The golfer has a total of eight missed cutlines throughout the season.

Joel Dahmen shared his hole-in-one experience in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Joel Dahmen shared his thoughts on playing the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge with Golfweek. The golfer shared he was surprised to have made an ace on Thursday.

“A little surprised. It's kind of back in a bowl today, so you can hit one close, but when it disappears, you're pretty shocked. Nine years out here, that's a lot of par 3 attempts. A lot have looked good, and to finally go in was pretty cool…Unfortunately, I played more golf after (the ace), and it didn't go very well…I'm going to celebrate by putting my little man to bed tonight,” he said.

“I'm going to wake up early, try to make a bunch of birdies, and try to play the weekend. Then, if not, I might celebrate tomorrow afternoon…It was great. Everyone kind of had a different perspective on what was going on there,” he added.

Dahmen played the Charles Schwab Challenge last year and finished at T56 with a total score of 4 over. He shot 70-70-68-76 over the four rounds of the tournament.

