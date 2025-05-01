Joel Dahmen hires his instructor as a fill-in caddie in Geno Bonnalie's absence

Joel Dahmen hired a new instructor to fill in for his caddie Geno Bonnalie's absence at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. The American golfer is gearing up to play this week in the PGA Tour event, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 1. However, his regular caddie, Geno, will be missing the event.
As per Golf analyst Brentley Romine, Jon Reehoorn, the Oregon State men's golf head coach, will be filling Geno’s position this week. The golf journalist shared the news on his X account, writing:
"Geno Bonnalie is off this week, so Joel Dahmen will call upon Oregon State men's golf coach Jon Reehoorn to carry the bag. Reehoorn coached Dahmen at Washington and still serves as his instructor."
Joel Dahmen has been having a good time on the PGA Tour this season and would be looking forward to his first win of the year this week. He started his 2025 season at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
However, Dahmen missed the cut in his first two events before settling in T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, but then again missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He had played in a total of 12 tournaments so far and recorded one runner-up finish, which came at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
What are Joel Dahmen's odds for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?
Per CBS Sports, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite bet to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He has the odds of +280. Dahmen has the odds of +10,000.
Meanwhile, some other favorite bets for the tournament are Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, and Si Woo Kim.
Here are the odds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +280
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Sungjae Im +2200
- Byeong Hun An +2500
- Taylor Pendrith +2500
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Sam Burns +3000
- Keith Mitchell +3000
- Ben Griffin +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +5000
- Rasmus Højgaard +5000
- Jacob Bridgeman +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Jake Knapp +6000
- Nicolai Højgaard +6500
- Kevin Yu +7000
- Harry Hall +7000
- Eric Cole +7000
- Thorbjørn Olesen +7000
- Seamus Power +7000
- Ryan Gerard +7000
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Taylor Moore +7500
- Ryo Hisatsune +7500
- Isaiah Salinda +7500
- Kurt Kitayama +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Rico Hoey +8000
- Austin Eckroat +8000
- Sam Stevens +8000
- Patrick Rodgers +9000
- Lee Hodges +9000
- Matt McCarty +10000
- Doug Ghim +9000
- Jesper Svensson +9000
- Alejandro Tosti +9000
- Matt Kuchar +11000
- Gary Woodland +10000
- Niklas Norgaard +9000
- Cam Davis +11000
- Davis Riley +11000
- Chan Kim +11000
- Joel Dahmen +11000
- Ryan Fox +11000
- Henrik Norlander +12000
- Nico Echavarria +12000
- Ricky Castillo +12000
- Justin Lower +12000
- Matti Schmid +12000
- Beau Hossler +12000
- Joe Highsmith +12000