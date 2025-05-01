Joel Dahmen hires his instructor as a fill-in caddie in Geno Bonnalie's absence

Joel Dahmen hired a new instructor to fill in for his caddie Geno Bonnalie's absence at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. The American golfer is gearing up to play this week in the PGA Tour event, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 1. However, his regular caddie, Geno, will be missing the event.

As per Golf analyst Brentley Romine, Jon Reehoorn, the Oregon State men's golf head coach, will be filling Geno’s position this week. The golf journalist shared the news on his X account, writing:

"Geno Bonnalie is off this week, so Joel Dahmen will call upon Oregon State men's golf coach Jon Reehoorn to carry the bag. Reehoorn coached Dahmen at Washington and still serves as his instructor."

Joel Dahmen has been having a good time on the PGA Tour this season and would be looking forward to his first win of the year this week. He started his 2025 season at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

However, Dahmen missed the cut in his first two events before settling in T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open, but then again missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He had played in a total of 12 tournaments so far and recorded one runner-up finish, which came at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

What are Joel Dahmen's odds for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?

Per CBS Sports, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite bet to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He has the odds of +280. Dahmen has the odds of +10,000.

Meanwhile, some other favorite bets for the tournament are Jordan Spieth, Byeong Hun An, and Si Woo Kim.

Here are the odds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +280

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +2200

Byeong Hun An +2500

Taylor Pendrith +2500

Si Woo Kim +3000

Sam Burns +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Ben Griffin +3500

Will Zalatoris +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +5000

Rasmus Højgaard +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +6000

Tom Kim +6000

Jake Knapp +6000

Nicolai Højgaard +6500

Kevin Yu +7000

Harry Hall +7000

Eric Cole +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Taylor Moore +7500

Ryo Hisatsune +7500

Isaiah Salinda +7500

Kurt Kitayama +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Alex Smalley +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Sam Stevens +8000

Patrick Rodgers +9000

Lee Hodges +9000

Matt McCarty +10000

Doug Ghim +9000

Jesper Svensson +9000

Alejandro Tosti +9000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Gary Woodland +10000

Niklas Norgaard +9000

Cam Davis +11000

Davis Riley +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Joel Dahmen +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Henrik Norlander +12000

Nico Echavarria +12000

Ricky Castillo +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Matti Schmid +12000

Beau Hossler +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

