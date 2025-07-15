Joel Dahmen part ways with his longtime caddie: Reports

Joel Dahmen has reportedly parted ways with his longtime friend and caddie, Geno Bonnalie. This was first reported by Matt Gannon of Sports Gambling Network and later confirmed by Dan Rapaport of Skratch.

Dahmen and Bonnalie were last seen competing at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, where they missed the cut. The duo has been friends for over two decades and had been working together since 2015, until this week, when they decided to go in different directions.

On Monday, July 14, Gannon reported that the popular golfer–caddie duo had decided to end their partnership.

"In other news...longtime friends and fan favorites Joel Dahmen & Geno Bonnalie have split working together," he wrote on X. "It's not clear who will be on the bag for joel moving forward or if geno will hop on with someone else."

Skratch's Dan Rapaport also confirmed the news.

"Just spoke to Joel. 'It was time. We had a great run.' 😢 ," he wrote.

Interestingly, Bonnalie shared several photographs from the Scotland outing just as news of the split was reported.

Notably, Bonnalie was on the bag for Dahmen’s only PGA Tour win at the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship. The duo rose to popularity after Netflix’s golf docu-drama Full Swing, which made them household names. The two friends were often seen having fun and sharing those moments on their social media accounts.

Dahmen started the season well, posting three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up result at the Corales Puntacana Championship. However, since then, he has struggled to find form, missing seven cuts in his last eight starts.

For the uninitiated, this is not the first high-profile caddie-golfer split this year. Earlier, Max Homa parted ways with his longtime caddie and best friend Joe Greiner. He briefly hired Bill Harke, but that partnership didn’t last long, and Homa ended up carrying his bag during US Open qualifying.

Collin Morikawa also split with JJ Jakovac, who had been with him since the start of his professional career in 2019. The two-time major champion then hired Greiner, but they ended their run after just five tournaments. Morikawa is currently working with veteran looper Billy Foster temporarily.

Is Joel Dahmen playing the Open Championship 2025?

Joel Dahmen isn’t competing at the Open Championship 2025, which is set to begin on Thursday, July 17, at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. However, he will be in action at the Barracuda Championship, an opposite-field event scheduled to be played at Old Greenwood in the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California.

Joel Dahmen hasn’t competed in a major championship since 2023. His last appearance came at the US Open that year, where he missed the cut. This season has been a mixed bag for him, with 12 missed cuts in 19 appearances.

The 37-year-old golfer has slipped to 172nd in the latest Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) update. Besides, he is 96th in the FedExCup standings and is in danger of losing his PGA Tour card.

