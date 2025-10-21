Joel Dahmen pens emotional note as $2.2B-worth MLB side crashes out of World Series contention

Joel Dahmen penned an emotional note as the MLB side Seattle Mariners crashed out of World Series contention. Dahmen has always taken a keen interest in MLB, and the golfer has been vocal about his love for the Mariners on social media.

Recently, the Mariners were defeated by the Blue Jays in the ALCS, hence they couldn't make it to the World Series. As this news came up, Dahmen wrote a heart-warming note for the $2.2 billion worth MLB team (as per Forbes). In the note, he thanked the team and mentioned how their performance took him back to his childhood.

Dahmen further wrote that the defeat was a heartbreak for him:

Joel Dahmen @Joel_Dahmen Thank you @Mariners for a great run. Took me back to my childhood. Baseball provides highs and lows unlike any other sport. This one stings, but I think we’ll be back before long.

Joel Dahmen last played at the Baycurrent Classic, where he landed in T69 after scoring 6-over. However, his best finish of the PGA Tour season came earlier this year.

What was Joel Dahmen's best finish in the 2025 PGA Tour season?

Joel Dahmen's best finish of the 2025 PGA Tour season came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where the golfer tied for the runner-up place after scoring 13-under in total. In the tournament, he shot 62 in the opening round with five birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

Dahmen shot 66 in the next round with five birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 71 and 76 after carding four and two birdies, respectively. After the tournament, Dahmen joined a press conference and shared his playing experience at the Corales Golf Club. He said, via Tee Scripts:

“I think I'm in a little bit of shock, honestly. It's not how you win a golf tournament, I'll tell you that. I don't deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable. Middle of the fairway with an 8-iron on 16 to hit it where I hit it, you can't get up and down over there. I don't know what happened on the short one on 17. I mean I'm obviously nervous, but unfortunately I'm prone to that at times. You can call it lapse in concentration…but bad time to do it.

“I hit a good putt. I actually thought it was a straight putt and broke a little left on me. All of a sudden I wake up and I lost the golf tournament. Honestly, it doesn't even -- you can look at these last three holes, but once again I three-putted 2, basically three-putted 5, hit it in the bunker on 7. Yesterday I made plenty of mistakes. It's one of those things where, what, 15 under win?”

Joel Dahmen's second and third best finishes came at the Mexico Open, where he landed in T6 and T9, respectively.

