Joel Dahmen reveals why ace celebration is on hold at Charles Schwab Challenge

Joel Dahmen made the first ace of his career during the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, he had no plans to celebrate it immediately after the round.

On Thursday, May 22, Dahmen carded a 4-over 74 in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The highlight of his day came with a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th.

During the post-round interview, the popular golfer revealed that he planned to postpone celebrating the ace until later, as he wasn’t pleased with how he finished the round.

"Unfortunately, I played more golf after that, and it didn't go very well," he said. "I'm going to celebrate by putting my little man to bed tonight. I'm going to wake up early, try to make a bunch of birdies, and try to play the weekend. Then, if not, I might celebrate tomorrow afternoon."

Speaking about his ace, Joel Dahmen said he was a little surprised it went in.

"It's kind of back in a bowl today, so you can hit one close, but when it disappears, you're pretty shocked. Nine years out here, that's a lot of par 3 attempts. A lot have looked good, and to finally go in was pretty cool," he added.

Dahmen started the day with an eagle and was at 2-under after the first seven holes. However, he failed to add another birdie and instead bogeyed six of the next 10 holes. Four of those came on the final four holes, pushing him down to T122.

When will Joel Dahmen tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2?

Joel Dahmen is paired with Nate Lashley and Sami Valimaki for the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The trio will tee off on Friday, May 23, at 8:00 a.m. ET from the 1st hole as the first group off that hole. Simultaneously, Bud Cauley, Thorbjørn Olesen, and Patrick Fishburn will begin the day from the 10th tee.

Following the first round, PGA Tour rookie John Pak took a three-shot lead over the field after firing a bogey-free 63. Ben Griffin, Matt Wallace, and seven other golfers are tied for second at 4-under, while seven golfers, including Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood, are four strokes back.

Leader Pak is paired with Ricky Castillo and Jeremy Paul for the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. The trio will tee off on Friday at 2:40 p.m. ET from the 1st hole as the final group of the day.

