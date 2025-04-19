Joel Dahmen sets a tournament record to take the 36-hole lead at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025

Joel Dahmen extended his opening-round lead after the second round at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship. The American is in contention to win the event for the second time in his career.
At this week's event, Dahmen played two back-to-back bogey-free rounds to settle with a total of 16-under 128. He set the tournament record through 36 holes after two remarkable rounds in the PGA Tour event.
Dahmen was phenomenal even in the opening round of the PGA Tour event on Thursday, April 17. He started the game on the tenth hole and made five birdies on the front nine and five on the back for a 10-under 62.
In the second round, which was held on Friday, April 18, Dahmen made five birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine for a 6-under 66 and took the four-stroke lead into the final two rounds of the PGA Tour event.
It is important to note that Joel Dahmen has previously won this tournament in 2021. He played the four rounds of 67, 71, 68, and 70 to register a one-stroke win over Rafael Campos and Sam Ryder back in 2021, and this week is again having a phenomenal outing in the tournament.
When will Joel Dahmen tee off on Saturday at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship?
The third round of the PGA Tour event is scheduled to start at 7:40 am ET with Brian Stuard starting the game, taking the first shot of the day. The players will tee off in a group of two, with Stuard being the only one to tee off alone. The tournament leader, Joel Dahmen, will start the third round at 1:50 pm ET in a group with Garrick Higgo.
Here are the tee times of the Saturday round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (all times in ET):
- 7:40 am: Brian Stuard
- 7:50 am: Kevin Roy, Hayden Buckley
- 8:00 am: Tommy Gainey, Jackson Suber
- 8:10 am: Thomas Aiken, Ben Polland
- 8:20 am: Mac Meissner, Mason Andersen
- 8:30 am: Braden Thornberry, Ryan Fox
- 8:40 am: Patrick Flavin, William Mouw
- 8:50 am: Hayden Springer, Ricky Castillo
- 9:05 am: Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower
- 9:15 am: Theo Humphrey, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:25 am: Willy Pumarol, Matthew Riedel
- 9:35 am: David Lipsky, Ben Crane
- 9:45 am: John Pak, Ben Kohles
- 9:55 am: Cody Gribble, Greyson Sigg
- 10:05 am: Russell Knox, Matti Schmid
- 10:15 am*: George McNeill, Kris Ventura
- 10:30 am: Troy Merritt, Nick Hardy
- 10:40 am: Scott Piercy, Joseph Bramlett
- 10:50 am: Danny Walker, Pierceson Coody
- 11:00 am: Danny Willett, Quade Cummins
- 11:10 am*: Adam Svensson, Chris Gotterup
- 11:20 am: Sam Choi, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 11:30 am: Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy
- 11:40 am: Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley
- 11:55 am: Kaito Onishi, Vince Whaley
- 12:05 pm: Jeremy Paul, Andrew Putnam
- 12:15 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Rico Hoey
- 12:25 pm: Ben Martin, Chad Ramey
- 12:35 pm: Harry Hall, Alejandro Tosti
- 12:45 pm: Seamus Power, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12:55 pm: David Skinns, Zac Blair
- 1:10 pm: Will Chandler, Matt Wallace
- 1:20 pm: Keith Mitchell, Matt NeSmith
- 1:30 pm: Chan Kim, Dylan Wu
- 1:40 pm: Charley Hoffman, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 1:50 pm: Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo