Joel Dahmen welcomes Lydia Ko’s LPGA teammate to popular sunglasses brand family

Knockaround sunglasses brand ambassador Joel Dahmen recently welcomed Lydia Ko's Dow Championship teammate and ace golfer Danielle Kang to the brand's family. The popular LPGA star has become the latest signing of the well-known sunglasses company.

Kang is a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour and also has a major championship on her resume. This week, she is in Midland, Michigan, for the Dow Championship, which began on Thursday, June 26.

On Thursday, Knockaround Sunglasses announced the signing of Kang on their official Instagram page.

"We’re thrilled to welcome LPGA star Danielle Kang to the Knockaround family! A six-time tour winner, major champion, Olympian, and all-around star, Danielle brings serious game and undeniable style to the Knockaround lineup.

"Known for her competitive fire, creativity, and connection with fans, she perfectly embodies everything we stand for: bold, original, and unapologetically authentic. Welcome to the squad, @daniellekang! We’re just getting started," the official statement read.

Dahmen, who has already signed with the brand, also welcomed the ace golfer on his Instagram story.

"Welcome to team Knocks, Danielle Kang," he wrote.

Joel Dahmen welcomes Danielle Kang (Image via instagram@joeldahmen)

When will Joel Dahmen tee off at the Rocket Classic 2025, Round 2?

Joel Dahmen at the Rocket Classic 2025, Round One (Image Source: Getty)

Joel Dahmen is paired with Keith Mitchell and Kevin Roy for the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025. The trio will tee off on Friday, June 27, at 6:45 a.m. ET from the tenth tee.

Dahmen carded a 2-over 74 in the opening round of the Rocket Classic 2025 and was among the worst performers of the day. His round featured three bogeys, with his only birdie coming on the final hole of the day.

Following the first round, Dahmen is tied for 149th and is 12 strokes off the leaders Roy and Aldrich Potgieter. He will need a remarkable round on Friday to make it to the weekend.

Speaking of his performance, the 37-year-old golfer has had a disappointing season so far. He has made sixteen appearances and has missed a whopping ten cuts. However, he has converted four of his six made cuts into top-ten finishes, including a T2 at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he came close to winning before a final-day slump.

Currently, Joel Dahmen is 88th in the FedEx Cup standings and will need to maintain or improve that position to retain his PGA Tour card for next year.

