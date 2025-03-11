John Catlin makes LIV Golf history at the first-ever qualifying playoff for team spot

John Catlin fired a 4-under 67 on Tuesday, March 11, to make history on LIV Golf. He became the first-ever player to win the qualifying playoff for a team spot.

Ad

Besides Catlin, Wade Ormsby, Kalle Samooja, and Ollie Schniederjans were the other three players in action on Tuesday at Sentosa Golf Club. They competed over eighteen holes for the one spot at Iron Heads GC for LIV Golf Singapore.

With a birdie on the par-4 3rd hole, John Catlin took the lead in the LIV Golf Singapore qualifier. From there, he never lost the lead, and by the conclusion of the eighteenth hole, he posted a whopping seven-stroke win over Wade Ormsby.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Catlin played the 2024 season as a reserve and replaced Jon Rahm in the Team Championship. He nearly earned LIV Golf membership for the 2025 season but was beaten by Peter Uihlein in the International Series standings.

For the uninitiated, Iron Heads member Jinichiro Kozuma is out of the league due to injury and has yet to play in the league. So far, the team has picked up LIV Golf reserve players to fill the spot until the Singapore event, where LIV introduced a qualifying event among the four members.

Ad

LIV Golf Singapore field explored feat. John Catlin

The LIV Golf Singapore will be played at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore, from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 16.

With John Catlin's qualification, the LIV Golf Singapore field is complete. Here's a look at the team composition for the next LIV event:

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri Majesticks GC: Lee Westwood (C), Ian Poulter (C), Henrik Stenson (C), Sam Horsfield

Lee Westwood (C), Ian Poulter (C), Henrik Stenson (C), Sam Horsfield Fireballs GC: Sergio Garcia (C), Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Luis Masaveu

Sergio Garcia (C), Abraham Ancer, David Puig, Luis Masaveu Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Frederik Kjettrup

Martin Kaymer (C), Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk, Frederik Kjettrup Legion XIII: Jon Rahm (C), Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin

Jon Rahm (C), Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin Ripper GC: Cameron Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert

Cameron Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (C), Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Joaquin Niemann (C), Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein

Bubba Watson, Ben Campbell, Matthew Wolff, Peter Uihlein 4Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters

Dustin Johnson (C), Patrick Reed, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (C), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell

Brooks Koepka (C), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace

Louis Oosthuizen (C), Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace HyFlyers GC : Phil Mickelson (C), Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree

: Phil Mickelson (C), Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Andy Ogletree Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (C), Yubin Jang, Danny Lee, and John Catlin (qualifier)

Besides the teams, Anthony Kim and Chiehpo Lee will compete as the wild cards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback